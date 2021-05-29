Hurry! All four Apple AirPods are on sale for Memorial Day — at their lowest prices of the year

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The four faces of Apple AirPods — all amazing and all on sale. (Photo: Apple)

When’s the best time to grab a pair of Apple AirPods? Right now!

For Memorial Day, Amazon just marked down all four of the Apple AirPod models — including the sleek AirPods Pro and brand new AirPods Max — to their lowest prices of 2021. So treat yourself to a pair and enhance those workouts and work-from-home days. These guys are among the best of the best, so if you haven’t made the jump to wireless audio, now’s your moment — especially if you use an Apple iPhone, iPad or MacBook.

AirPods seamlessly pair with all of them and easily sync with iMac desktops too. You don’t have to do a thing. Thanks in part to a special type of chip (H1), your AirPods link to your device as soon as you open up their charging case. That’s what sets these buds apart. Well, that, along with superior audio and a sleek design.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Scroll for the Apple AirPods on sale for Memorial Day:

Save nearly 40 bucks on these elegant AirPods. (Photo: Apple)

With the phenomenal sound you’d expect from Apple, we present the best bargain on the AirPod menu (and Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling earbuds): The standard Apple AirPods with charging case — now just $120. While the buds themselves are wireless, you need to plug in the case to charge them.

Once juiced up, they instantly pair with your iPhone. No scrolling, no fiddling with settings. You’re good to go. And you can expect a whopping five hours of battery life per charge. These are the most popular of the bunch, earning a perfect five-star rating from more than 342,700 reviewers.

"This is my first pair of AirPods. I love them. They are life-changing! The AirPods arrived in less than 24-hours of ordering. They were packaged in a sleek, white Apple AirPods box," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. “...I wholeheartedly give these AirPods five shiny gold stars."

Lay the case on a charging pad, and your Apple AirPods juice with no wires. (Photo: Apple)

This model comes with a wireless charging case. How does it work? Simply place the case on just about any Qi-wireless charging pad or stand, no plug or wire required, for a full charge.

You can still count on a long (five hour) battery life. And don’t worry if you run out of juice while away from home — just pop these babies back into their charging case for 15 minutes and you’ll get up to three more hours of battery life. The Apple AirPods with wireless charging case are on sale for nearly $49 off right now.

"What is there not to love? Great sound, sleek design and an amazing wireless charger that keeps you going throughout the day," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "I'm over the moon with the seamless integration between all my Apple devices including my Apple Watch...Get ready to rediscover your music collection all over again."

Pro level! (Photo: Apple)

At the top of the food chain are the No. 1 bestselling Apple AirPods Pro. With incredible noise-canceling capabilities, they have silicone ear tips for a more secure fit. And right now they’re $52 off. Yes, they cost more than the models above, but they’re pro-level buds. And they’re so solid, they’ve earned a perfect five-star rating from more than 171,000 Amazon shoppers.

Said another satisfied Amazon shopper, “...For noise cancelation, they’re more effective than I thought they would be. They are best at blocking out white noise—bus engines, office sounds, fans, etc. They are good at voices if it's just people talking in a group at a normal volume...”

The creme de la creme of Apple AirPods. (Photo: Apple)

Even the granddaddy of AirPods are on sale! That's right! The sleek Apple AirPods Max are on sale for $520, a cool $29 off at Amazon. This is the first time they've been discounted since being released at the end of last year.

The Apple AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones are noise-canceling and deliver top-tier wireless audio. Amazon shoppers can't get enough.

"If you reside in the Apple universe these headphones are absolutely worth it," raved a five-star reviewer. "The sound is fantastic across all genres of music. They project a wide soundstage and just the right amount of bass. I can listen to these for hours with great comfort and without my ears becoming sweaty."

The AirPods Max come in pink, silver, green and sky blue — all $520 (was $549).

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

