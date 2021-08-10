Every AirPods model is on sale at Amazon, but only for a limited time

Rudie Obias and Rick Broida
·3 min read

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The three faces of Apple AirPods&#x002014;all amazing and all on sale. (Photo: Apple)
The three faces of Apple AirPods—all amazing and all on sale. (Photo: Apple)

When’s the best time to grab a pair of Apple AirPods? When they're on sale, of course.

Amazon just marked down all three Apple AirPod models, with prices rivaling those of Black Friday and Prime Day. Yes, they're still expensive relative to other true-wireless earbuds, but many would argue they're worth it — especially if you use an Apple iPhone, iPad or MacBook.

AirPods seamlessly pair with all of them and easily sync with iMac desktops too. It's literally a one-step process: Thanks in part to a special type of chip (H1), your AirPods link to your device as soon as you open up their charging case.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Scroll for the Apple AirPods on sale right now:

Apple AirPods with Standard Charging Case

Save 40 bucks on these elegant AirPods. (Photo: Apple)
Save 40 bucks on these elegant AirPods. (Photo: Apple)

Here's the best bargain on the AirPod menu: the standard Apple AirPods with charging case for $119. While the buds themselves are wireless, you do need to plug in the case to charge them.

Once juiced up, they instantly pair with your iPhone. No scrolling, no fiddling with settings; you’re good to go. And you can expect a commendable five hours of battery life per charge. These are the most popular of the bunch, earning an incredible 4.8-star average rating from over 400,000 reviewers.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Lay the case on a charging pad, and your Apple AirPods juice with no wires. (Photo: Apple)
Lay the case on a charging pad, and your Apple AirPods juice with no wires. (Photo: Apple)

This model comes with a wireless charging case. How does it work? Simply place the case on just about any Qi-wireless charging pad or stand, no plug or wire required, for a full charge.

You can still count on a long (five-hour) battery life. And don’t worry if you run out of juice while away from home—just pop these babies back into their charging case for 15 minutes and you’ll get up to three more hours of battery life. The Apple AirPods with wireless charging case are on sale for $130, a $70 savings and the lowest price ever. Just one catch: While they're available to order, they're currently out of stock and not expected to ship until early September!

Apple AirPods Pro

The creme de la creme of Apple AirPods. (Photo: Apple)
The creme de la creme of Apple AirPods. (Photo: Apple)

At the top of the food chain is the Apple AirPods Pro. With incredible noise-canceling capabilities, these earbuds rely on silicone ear tips for a more secure fit. And right now they’re $59 off.

Yes, they cost more than the models above, but they’re pro-level buds. And they’re so solid, they’ve earned a near-perfect rating from more than 228,000 Amazon shoppers.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • Surprising new iPhone 13 camera features revealed in huge leak from Bloomberg

    After delaying the iPhone 12 last year due to the pandemic, Apple will unveil the iPhone 13 on time in 2021. In fact, we’re likely just over a month out from the announcement, with rumors pointing to a September 14th launch event. In the meantime, the leaks continue to pour out, with the latest coming … The post Surprising new iPhone 13 camera features revealed in huge leak from Bloomberg appeared first on BGR.

  • Amazon deal slashes the crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere to $35

    Borescopes are constantly best-sellers among BGR Deals readers pretty much every single time they go on sale with any discounts. But unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you’ve probably never even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad though, because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. … The post Amazon deal slashes the crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere to $35 appeared first on BGR.

  • What is Pegasus? A cybersecurity expert explains how the spyware invades phones and what it does when it gets in

    A woman holds a phone in front of the office of NSO Group, which makes a tool that can see and hear everything a phone is used for. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty ImagesEnd-to-end encryption is technology that scrambles messages on your phone and unscrambles them only on the recipients’ phones, which means anyone who intercepts the messages in between can’t read them. Dropbox, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter and Yahoo are among the companies whose apps and services use end-to-end encryption. This

  • Nearly half of iPhone owners plan to upgrade to an iPhone 13 this fall

    Before the end of September, Apple will launch the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple’s reveal event should take place on September 14th, according to recent rumors, but there probably won’t be much left to truly reveal. In recent years, Apple hasn’t had much luck plugging leaks … The post Nearly half of iPhone owners plan to upgrade to an iPhone 13 this fall appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple Reportedly Plans Camera Updates for September iPhone Launch

    (AAPL) reportedly plans to include a variety of camera and video updates to the next generation of iPhones, expected to be unveiled sometime in September. Last year’s intensely anticipated iPhone 12 lineup—the first (AAPL) (ticker: AAPL) phones that can access speedy 5G wireless networks—have been a huge hit. In the June quarter alone, iPhone revenue was $39.6 billion, up nearly 50%, accounting for almost half of Apple’s overall earnings in the period.

  • Cardano’s Alonzo Purple upgrade imminent as smart contract public testnet launches

    In an exciting finale for Cardano’s series of Alonzo updates, the team behind ADA – Input Output Hong Kong – has launched a public testnet for the significant smart contract integration, revealing that the Alonzo Purple upgrade is imminent.

  • Sony's Top-Rated Headphones Are On Sale for Its Cheapest Price Yet

    Get a head start on holiday shopping (for someone special or yourself) with this incredible deal.

  • Analyst Report: Nokia Corp

    Finland-based Nokia Corp. acquired a majority stake in Alcatel-Lucent in January 2016. Having completed the sale of its mobile device business to Microsoft in April 2014, Nokia is now primarily a network communications equipment provider. The company has realigned its operating model to four main divisions: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies.

  • 9 Affordable Earbuds That Offer Better Value Than AirPods Pro

    AirPods Pro have quickly become the most popular premium earbuds on the market. Offering active noise cancellation, vibrant sound, wireless charging and a gorgeous design that’s both sweat and water-resistant, there’s a lot to like about Apple’s high-end product. However, all that tech carries a hefty price tag – at $250, you might want to think twice …

  • Apple’s new stance on iPhone privacy is troubling – and where is Tim Cook, by the way?

    So much has been said and written already about the new Apple child safety features that the iPhone maker unveiled in recent days — features that represent an attempt to crack down on child exploitation. And on the usage of Apple devices to disseminate child sex abuse material (or, CSAM). Apple laid out its plans … The post Apple’s new stance on iPhone privacy is troubling – and where is Tim Cook, by the way? appeared first on BGR.

  • NFTs Over DeFi: OpenSea Just Overtook Uniswap on Ethereum Usage

    Since last year, Uniswap has usually commanded the top spot.

  • Xiaomi's Mi Mix 4 packs an under-screen camera in a ceramic body

    The Mi Mix 4 is Xiaomi's slimmest ceramic unibody smartphone yet, featuring a 20-megapixel under-screen camera, thanks to advancements in AMOLED production.

  • Why Hasselblad Cameras Are So Expensive

    Hasselblad cameras have taken some of the most iconic photos of the 20th century. From the first moon landing, to The Beatless crossing Abbey Road, and portraits of Marilyn Monroe. But the company has gained a reputation for having extremely expensive cameras. Hasselblad’s H6D-100c camera costs over $30,000. But its cameras weren’t always this expensive.

  • Apple's Mac Mini M1 is back down to $600 at Amazon

    You can snag the tiny desktop system with 256GB of storage for $100 less than usual.

  • Amazon Has More Echo Speakers Than Ever — Here Are the Best Ones to Get Right now

    There are more Amazon Echo devices than ever, but these are the best ones you can get right now

  • 5 affordable TVs to upgrade your living room on a budget

    Looking to upgrade your TV without breaking the bank? Here are some affordable options from Vizio, Samsung, TCL and more.

  • The Morning After: Tesla delays another vehicle to 2022

    Today’s headlines: Tesla delays another vehicle to 2022, Rocket Lab will launch its first Moon mission in late 2021, and even a social network for doctors is struggling with vaccine misinformation.

  • Google’s One Plan VPN is now available outside the US

    Safer browsing for Android users rolls out to more people.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Monday

    Monday's Amazon deals include a cult-favorite egg cooker, the best Roku around and more—shop our picks.

  • Robots are coming for the lawyers – which may be bad for tomorrow's attorneys but great for anyone in need of cheap legal assistance

    Sign on the dotted line. AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty ImagesImagine what a lawyer does on a given day: researching cases, drafting briefs, advising clients. While technology has been nibbling around the edges of the legal profession for some time, it’s hard to imagine those complex tasks being done by a robot. And it is those complicated, personalized tasks that have led technologists to include lawyers in a broader category of jobs that are considered pretty safe from a future of advanced robot