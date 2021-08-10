Every AirPods model is on sale at Amazon, but only for a limited time

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The three faces of Apple AirPods—all amazing and all on sale. (Photo: Apple)

When’s the best time to grab a pair of Apple AirPods? When they're on sale, of course.

Amazon just marked down all three Apple AirPod models, with prices rivaling those of Black Friday and Prime Day. Yes, they're still expensive relative to other true-wireless earbuds, but many would argue they're worth it — especially if you use an Apple iPhone, iPad or MacBook.

AirPods seamlessly pair with all of them and easily sync with iMac desktops too. It's literally a one-step process: Thanks in part to a special type of chip (H1), your AirPods link to your device as soon as you open up their charging case.

Scroll for the Apple AirPods on sale right now:

Save 40 bucks on these elegant AirPods. (Photo: Apple)

Here's the best bargain on the AirPod menu: the standard Apple AirPods with charging case for $119. While the buds themselves are wireless, you do need to plug in the case to charge them.

Once juiced up, they instantly pair with your iPhone. No scrolling, no fiddling with settings; you’re good to go. And you can expect a commendable five hours of battery life per charge. These are the most popular of the bunch, earning an incredible 4.8-star average rating from over 400,000 reviewers.

Lay the case on a charging pad, and your Apple AirPods juice with no wires. (Photo: Apple)

This model comes with a wireless charging case. How does it work? Simply place the case on just about any Qi-wireless charging pad or stand, no plug or wire required, for a full charge.

You can still count on a long (five-hour) battery life. And don’t worry if you run out of juice while away from home—just pop these babies back into their charging case for 15 minutes and you’ll get up to three more hours of battery life. The Apple AirPods with wireless charging case are on sale for $130, a $70 savings and the lowest price ever. Just one catch: While they're available to order, they're currently out of stock and not expected to ship until early September!

The creme de la creme of Apple AirPods. (Photo: Apple)

At the top of the food chain is the Apple AirPods Pro. With incredible noise-canceling capabilities, these earbuds rely on silicone ear tips for a more secure fit. And right now they’re $59 off.

Yes, they cost more than the models above, but they’re pro-level buds. And they’re so solid, they’ve earned a near-perfect rating from more than 228,000 Amazon shoppers.

