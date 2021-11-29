You have 24 hours to grab Apple AirPods Pro for $179 at Amazon
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you’ve been waiting for a sale on the Apple AirPods Pro, well, wait no more! Right now, the iconic buds are down to $179 at Amazon for Cyber Monday — that’s 70 bucks off! They're the audio accessory you — and the folks on your holiday shopping list — need, and you'll never get them at a better price.
Amazon will give you free shipping too. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, exclusive sales and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.
How do the AirPods Pro compare to previous models?
Good question. For one, they’re customizable. Big ears? Small ears? No problem. Whereas previous AirPod iterations subscribed to a one-size-fits-all approach, these state-of-the-art Pros provide a special 'Ear Tip Fit Test' so you can learn which size is best for you and your unique ear shape.
Apple also redesigned these buds with a silicone tip for a comfy fit so they’ll feel better in your ear and won’t slip out halfway through a workout.
Unlike previous versions of the iconic buds, Apple AirPods Pro feature active noise-canceling to block out nearly all ambient and background chatter. "The sound quality is great, the noise-canceling is good as well," wrote a five-star reviewer. "They also pair and turn on automatically when you open the case."
Said another satisfied Amazon shopper, "For noise cancellation, they’re more effective than I thought they would be. They are best at blocking out white noise — bus engines, office sounds, fans, etc. They are good at voices if it's just people talking in a group at a normal volume."
Ease of use for Apple fans
The new earbuds offer a seamless wireless syncing experience with just about any Apple device — including iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, iMac and more.
But these buds' utility extends way beyond the Appleverse: They'll pair with Android smartphones or tablets and Windows 10 laptops and desktops via Bluetooth.
Battery life
The Apple AirPods Pro are also a revelation on the battery-life tip — 5.5 hours compared to the previous model’s 3.5 hours. And you can drop them in their included wireless charging case to juice them up for an additional 24 hours of power.
"Battery life is excellent. I haven't charged them more than once in the last month with using them once every few nights for an hour or so," added another Amazon shopper.
Apple AirPods Pro are a big step up in audio quality. And with the bells and whistles that the entry-level AirPods just don’t have, we think they’re well worth it.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, $100 (was $170), amazon.com
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series Smart Fire TV, $300 (was $450), amazon.com
LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $330 (was $470), amazon.com
Sony X90J 65-inch Bravia XR LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $1,198 (was $1,500), amazon.com
Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series Smart TV, $1,798 (was $2,800), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $85 (was $105), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $115 (was $159), amazon.com
Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker, $113 (was $230), amazon.com
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $199 (was $279), amazon.com
Sony SSCS5 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speaker System (Pair), $88 (was $170), amazon.com
JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N, $78 (was $180), amazon.com
Smartphone and tablet deals:
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular with Milanese Loop, $459 (was $749), amazon.com
Nokia 8.3 5G Android 10 Unlocked Smartphone, $445 (was $700), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch Android Tablet, $499 (was $650), amazon.com
Moto G7 Plus Unlocked, $150 (was $250), amazon.com
Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 128GB), $750 (was $799), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $90 with on-page coupon (was $123), amazon.com
Far Cry 6 Xbox One Standard Edition [Digital Code], $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Hades (Xbox), $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Echo Wall Clock - Disney Mickey Mouse Edition, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub, $165 (was $230), amazon.com
Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling 10” Touch Screen Display, $79 (was $180), amazon.com
Echo (4th Gen), $60 (was $100), amazon.com
Bissell air320 Max Wifi Connected Smart Air Purifier, $263 (was $350), amazon.com
Echo Show 8 (1st Gen), $60 (was $110), amazon.com
CHIROGUN Percussion Massage Gun, $50 with on-page coupon (was $100), amazon.com
FITPULSE Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes, $50 with on-page coupon (was $80), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
AZ2002 Vertex Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $300 (was $480), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum, $549 (was $800), amazon.com
LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $500 (was $700), amazon.com
Dreame T30 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $425 (was $590), amazon.com
Hoover Windtunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $99 (was $160), amazon.com
Shark AV2001WD AI VACMOP 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $300 (was $480), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $175 (was $300), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
a.Jesdani Women's Button Down Cardigan Sweaters, starting at $24 (was $50), amazon.com
WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses, $15 (was $25), amazon.com
Betsey Johnson Dark Shadows Skull Earrings, $24.50 (was $35), amazon.com
Lark & Ro Women's Short Sleeve Crew Neck Lace Mixed Dress, starting at $22 (was $49), amazon.com
Guess "Basic" Gold 7 Piece Mixed Bangle Bracelet, $13.50 (was $23), amazon.com
Lamincoa Womens Air Running Shoes, $34 (was $50), amazon.com
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $46 (was $70), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Dutch Oven With Loop Handles and Cast Iron Cover, $70 (was $95), amazon.com
Chefman 6.3 Quart Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, $85 (was $130), amazon.com
Oster Blender Pro 1200, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Aroma Housewares 8-Cup, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro, $199 (was $399), amazon.com
HENCKELS Statement Kitchen Knife Set with Block, $145 (was $345), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $14 (was $24), amazon.com
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes, $9 (was $12), amazon.com
Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper & Trimmer, $19 (was $32), amazon.com
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30, $13 (was $19), amazon.com
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $24 (was $40), amazon.com
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Herstyler Hair Repair Serum, $12 (was $16), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
BGment Blackout Curtains for Bedroom, $8 with on-page coupon (was $19), amazon.com
Intelligent Design ID10-1817 Modern Trendy Casual All Season Bedding Set, starting at $55 (was $75), amazon.com
Madison Park Palisades 7 Piece Faux Suede King Comforter Set, $110 with on-page coupon (was $354), amazon.com
LuxClub 6pc King Sheet Set, $35 (was $62), amazon.com
ZAMAT Adjustable Cervical Memory Foam Pillow, $56 (was $65), amazon.com
Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $13 (was $30), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
Nurses love these $21 Skechers sneakers — save nearly 60 percent at Amazon for Cyber Weekend
You have 24 hours to get Best Buy's lowest prices of the season
It's a Cyber Monday blowout of gaming deals, with prices as low as $9 — seriously
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.