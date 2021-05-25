Lowest price of 2021: Apple AirPods Pro are back in stock — and on sale — at Amazon

Rudie Obias
·7 min read

Customizable and noise-canceling: the Apple AirPods Pro are what we call a sound investment. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’ve been waiting for a sale on the Apple AirPods Pro, well, wait no more! Right now, they’re $197 at Amazon — that’s $52 off. Apple rarely discounts these top-rated buds, so it’s a great time to buy. You'll be in good company: They’re so popular that they’ve earned a five-star rating from more than 169,000 reviewers.

How do the AirPods Pro compare to previous models?

Good question. For one, they’re customizable. Big ears? Small ears? No problem. Whereas previous AirPod iterations subscribed to a one-size-fits-all approach, these state-of-the-art Pros provide a special 'Ear Tip Fit Test' so you can learn which size is best for you and your unique ear shape.

Apple also redesigned these buds with a silicone tip for a comfy fit so they’ll feel better in your ear and won’t slip out halfway through a workout.

The latest Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for just $197 That's less than a hundred bucks per ear! (Photo: Amazon)

Unlike previous versions of the iconic buds, Apple AirPods Pro also feature active noise-canceling to block out nearly all ambient and background chatter. "The sound quality is great, the noise-canceling is good as well," wrote a five-star reviewer. "They also pair and turn on automatically when you open the case."

Said another satisfied Amazon shopper, "For noise cancellation, they’re more effective than I thought they would be. They are best at blocking out white noise — bus engines, office sounds, fans, etc. They are good at voices if it's just people talking in a group at a normal volume."

Ease of use for Apple fans

The new earbuds offer a seamless wireless syncing experience with just about any Apple device — including iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, iMac and more.

But these buds' utility extends way beyond the Appleverse: They'l pair with Android smartphones or tablets and Windows 10 laptops and desktops via Bluetooth.

Battery life

The Apple AirPods Pro are also a revelation on the battery-life tip — 5.5 hours compared to the previous model’s 3.5 hours. And you can drop them in their included wireless charging case to juice them up for an additional 24 hours of power.

"Battery life is excellent. I haven't charged them more than once in the last month with using them once every few nights for an hour or so," added another Amazon shopper.

Bottom line

At $197 (was $249), Apple AirPods Pro are a big step up in audio quality. And with the bells and whistles that the entry-level AirPods just don’t have, we think they’re well worth the upgrade.

