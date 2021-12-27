Didn't get what you wanted for Xmas? Start the New Year with a pair of AirPods Pro — now $50 off at Amazon
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Good things come in small packages, as the saying goes. And when those small things go on sale they are even better. Case in point: the Apple AirPods Pro are down to $197 at Amazon — that’s 70 bucks off! They're the audio accessory you — and the folks on your holiday shopping list — need, and you'll never get them at a better price.
Amazon will give you free shipping too. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, exclusive sales and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.
How do the AirPods Pro compare to previous models?
Good question. For one, they’re customizable. Big ears? Small ears? No problem. Whereas previous AirPod iterations subscribed to a one-size-fits-all approach, these state-of-the-art Pros provide a special 'Ear Tip Fit Test' so you can learn which size is best for you and your unique ear shape.
Apple also redesigned these buds with a silicone tip for a comfy fit so they’ll feel better in your ear and won’t slip out halfway through a workout.
Unlike previous versions of the iconic buds, Apple AirPods Pro feature active noise-canceling to block out nearly all ambient and background chatter. "The sound quality is great, the noise-canceling is good as well," wrote a five-star reviewer. "They also pair and turn on automatically when you open the case."
Said another satisfied Amazon shopper, "For noise cancellation, they’re more effective than I thought they would be. They are best at blocking out white noise — bus engines, office sounds, fans, etc. They are good at voices if it's just people talking in a group at a normal volume."
"Airpods have never been better. These little things pack [...] a punch!" writes one happy Amazon shopper. "The audio quality is insane."
Ease of use for Apple fans
The new earbuds offer a seamless wireless syncing experience with just about any Apple device — including iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, iMac and more.
But these buds' utility extends way beyond the Appleverse: They'll pair with Android smartphones or tablets and Windows 10 laptops and desktops via Bluetooth.
Battery life
The Apple AirPods Pro are also a revelation on the battery-life tip — 5.5 hours compared to the previous model’s 3.5 hours. And you can drop them in their included wireless charging case to juice them up for an additional 24 hours of power.
"Battery life is excellent. I haven't charged them more than once in the last month with using them once every few nights for an hour or so," added another Amazon shopper.
Apple AirPods Pro are a big step up in audio quality. And with the bells and whistles that the entry-level AirPods just don’t have, we think they’re well worth it.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Toshiba 43-inch 43C350KU C350 Series 4K Smart Fire TV, $290 (was $370), amazon.com
Sony X85J 75-inch 4K Smart TV, $1,198 (was $1,800), amazon.com
LG C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $280 (was $370), amazon.com
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku LED TV, $360 (was $500), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Beats Studio Buds, $100 (was $150), amazon.com
JBL Tune 115TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $70), amazon.com
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds, $50 (was $70), amazon.com
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $21 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Smartphone and tablet deals:
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Phone, $525 (was $700), amazon.com
Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
Samsung Tab A7, $119 (was $160), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition for PS5, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $95 with on-page coupon (was $150), amazon.com
Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control, $199(was $250), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Facebook Portal TV, $79 (was $149), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $139 (was $300), amazon.com
Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $300 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com
Shark Rocket Corded Bagless Stick Vacuum, $174 (was $200), amazon.com
Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $187 (was $237), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Women's Long Plaid Blanket Chunky Oversized Winter/Fall Warm Scarf, $21 (was $30), amazon.com
Isotoner Women’s Spandex Cold Weather Stretch Gloves, $20 (was $36), amazon.com
Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Lined Clog, starting at $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Miholl Women’s Long Sleeve Tops, starting at $23 (was $38), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Aucma Stand Mixer, $140 (was $156), amazon.com
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle, $30 (was $60), amazon.com
Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven, $100 (was $140), amazon.com
Cuisinel Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet 2-Piece Set, $38 (was $60), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Organic Vitamin E Oil Bundle, $20 (was $25), amazon.com
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, $10.50 (was $14), amazon.com
Roselyn Boutique Jade Roller Gua Sha Facial Tools Set, $13 (was $20), amazon.com
IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream, $37 (was $54), amazon.com
MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials, $23 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Lush Decor Comforter Farmhouse Stripe 3 Piece Full/Queen Reversible Bedding Set, $59 (was $97), amazon.com
Bedsure Queen Comforter Set, $55 (was $78), amazon.com
Matbeby Bedding Quilted Fitted Queen Mattress Pad, $28 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags 12 Pack, $38 (was $45), amazon.com
Mellanni King Sheets, $38 (was $51), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
This post-Christmas, here's the best tech to buy yourself with holiday cash and gift cards
The best after-Christmas tech deals at Amazon: Save on Apple, Sony, Bose, Samsung, and more
Amazon's keeping the festivities going with a slew of post-Christmas deals, with prices as low as $9
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.