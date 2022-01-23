Apple AirPods Pro are nearly $60 off at Amazon — 'These little things pack a punch!'
Good things come in small packages, as the saying goes. And when those small things go on sale they are even better. Case in point: the Apple AirPods Pro are down to $190 at Amazon — that’s 59 bucks off! They're the audio accessory you need this year, and you'll never get them at a better price.
Amazon will give you free shipping too.
How do the AirPods Pro compare to previous models?
Good question. For one, they’re customizable. Big ears? Small ears? No problem. Whereas previous AirPod iterations subscribed to a one-size-fits-all approach, these state-of-the-art Pros provide a special 'Ear Tip Fit Test' so you can learn which size is best for you and your unique ear shape.
Apple also redesigned these buds with a silicone tip for a comfy fit so they’ll feel better in your ear and won’t slip out halfway through a workout.
Unlike previous versions of the iconic buds, Apple AirPods Pro feature active noise-canceling to block out nearly all ambient and background chatter. "The sound quality is great, the noise-canceling is good as well," wrote a five-star reviewer. "They also pair and turn on automatically when you open the case."
Said another satisfied Amazon shopper, "For noise cancellation, they’re more effective than I thought they would be. They are best at blocking out white noise — bus engines, office sounds, fans, etc. They are good at voices if it's just people talking in a group at a normal volume."
"AirPods have never been better. These little things pack [...] a punch!" writes one happy Amazon shopper. "The audio quality is insane."
Ease of use for Apple fans
The new earbuds offer a seamless wireless syncing experience with just about any Apple device — including iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, iMac and more.
But these buds' utility extends way beyond the Appleverse: They'll pair with Android smartphones or tablets and Windows 10 laptops and desktops via Bluetooth.
Battery life
The Apple AirPods Pro are also a revelation on the battery-life tip — 5.5 hours compared to the previous model’s 3.5 hours. And you can drop them in their included wireless charging case to juice them up for an additional 24 hours of power.
"Battery life is excellent. I haven't charged them more than once in the last month with using them once every few nights for an hour or so," added another Amazon shopper.
"Can I give these 10 stars?" a fellow fan said. "The audio and mic quality is amazing. They turn on automatically when you put them in your ears, even if it’s in the middle of the conversation they connect and the audio switches automatically. I could not be happier with these."
Apple AirPods Pro are a big step up in audio quality. And with the bells and whistles that the entry-level AirPods just don’t have, we think they’re well worth it.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
