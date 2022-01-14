Apple AirPods Pro are nearly $60 off at Amazon: 'Sound quality is great'

Rudie Obias
·6 min read

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This is one great small package! (Photo: Amazon)
This is one great small package! (Photo: Amazon)

Good things come in small packages, as the saying goes. And when those small things go on sale they are even better. Case in point: the Apple AirPods Pro are down to $190 at Amazon — that’s 59 bucks off! They're the audio accessory you need this year, and you'll never get them at a better price.

Amazon will give you free shipping too. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, exclusive sales and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

$190 $249 at Amazon

How do the AirPods Pro compare to previous models?

Good question. For one, they’re customizable. Big ears? Small ears? No problem. Whereas previous AirPod iterations subscribed to a one-size-fits-all approach, these state-of-the-art Pros provide a special 'Ear Tip Fit Test' so you can learn which size is best for you and your unique ear shape.

Apple also redesigned these buds with a silicone tip for a comfy fit so they’ll feel better in your ear and won’t slip out halfway through a workout.

The latest Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for just $190! (Photo: Amazon)
Now's the time to grab the latest Apple AirPods Pro. (Photo: Amazon)

Unlike previous versions of the iconic buds, Apple AirPods Pro feature active noise-canceling to block out nearly all ambient and background chatter. "The sound quality is great, the noise-canceling is good as well," wrote a five-star reviewer. "They also pair and turn on automatically when you open the case."

Said another satisfied Amazon shopper, "For noise cancellation, they’re more effective than I thought they would be. They are best at blocking out white noise — bus engines, office sounds, fans, etc. They are good at voices if it's just people talking in a group at a normal volume."

"Airpods have never been better. These little things pack [...] a punch!" writes one happy Amazon shopper. "The audio quality is insane."

Ease of use for Apple fans

The new earbuds offer a seamless wireless syncing experience with just about any Apple device — including iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, iMac and more.

But these buds' utility extends way beyond the Appleverse: They'll pair with Android smartphones or tablets and Windows 10 laptops and desktops via Bluetooth.

Battery life

The Apple AirPods Pro are also a revelation on the battery-life tip — 5.5 hours compared to the previous model’s 3.5 hours. And you can drop them in their included wireless charging case to juice them up for an additional 24 hours of power.

"Battery life is excellent. I haven't charged them more than once in the last month with using them once every few nights for an hour or so," added another Amazon shopper.

Apple AirPods Pro are a big step up in audio quality. And with the bells and whistles that the entry-level AirPods just don’t have, we think they’re well worth it.

$190 $249 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Smartphone and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Smart home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • This stylish scale has over 88,000 5-star reviews on Amazon — and it's just $16, today only

    Sleek, accurate and affordable, this top-rated scale is marked down 'til midnight.

  • 12 Must-Have Winter Wardrobe Staples For 2022, According to Fashion Insiders

    Every season, a new selection of soon-to-be bestsellers hits our favorite fashion retailers. With so many products and trends to keep up with, it’s hard to know what to “add to cart” when the time comes. In our New Arrivals series, we consult the buyers, editors, and fashion insiders at our go-to shopping destinations to find out their best bets for the season’s MVPs (most valuable products). If the beginning of a new year has inspired you to clean out and streamline your closet, you may have fo

  • Simple trick makes your iPhone lightning-fast again if it’s been slowing down lately

    Back in the glory days when iPhones were aggressively subsidized by carriers, upgrading to a new device every two years was routine. Not only that, it made sense. After two years, a once brand-new iPhone would start to show its age. Battery performance would degrade. Performance would decline. And oftentimes, older phones would have a … The post Simple trick makes your iPhone lightning-fast again if it’s been slowing down lately appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple releases iOS 15.2.1 to patch iPhones and iPads against HomeKit flaw

    Apple has fixed a security vulnerability in iOS and iPadOS that could be exploited via HomeKit to launch persistent denial of service (DoS) attacks. The technology giant released iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 on Wednesday to patch the so-called "doorLock" flaw, which was disclosed earlier this month by security researcher Trevor Spiniolas. The bug affects iPhones and iPads running iOS 14.7 through iOS 15.2 and is triggered via HomeKit, Apple's smart home platform that lets Apple users configure, communicate with and control their smart home devices.

  • Viral TikTok shows a brilliant iPhone trick to increase performance and battery life

    A new video making the rounds on TikTok demonstrates a simple iPhone trick that could improve performance on your iPhone. More specifically, if you've noticed that mobile Safari is running a bit sluggish, this trick is specifically geared for you. As an aside, iPhone tips designed to increase performance and battery life used to be … The post Viral TikTok shows a brilliant iPhone trick to increase performance and battery life appeared first on BGR.

  • iOS 15.3 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.3 beta 2 now available on iPhone and iPad

    Apple rolled out iOS 15.3 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.3 beta 2 on Wednesday, January 12th. These are actually the first iOS and iPadOS beta releases of 2022 from Apple. First of all, we should note that all of the devices that were supported by iOS 14 will be supported by iOS 15 as well, … The post iOS 15.3 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.3 beta 2 now available on iPhone and iPad appeared first on BGR.

  • These are the best Apple deals you can get on AirPods, iPads, Macbooks and more

    Whether you need a high-tech laptop or a comfortable pair of earbuds, these deals on Apple can help you save big on essential devices.

  • This $26 Anker GaN Charger Replaces Your Laptop Charger and Takes Up Less Space

    Why settle for one port when you have two with Anker’s 60W GaN Charger?

  • This entry-level 4G smartphone is on sale for just $110 on Amazon Canada

    Looking for a phone without the bells and whistles and expensive price tag? This might be for you.

  • Viral iPhone app lets you share photos directly to a friend’s home screen

    Right now, the most popular free app on Apple's App Store is not a streaming service or a messaging platform. It isn't HBO Max, TikTok, Facebook, or Gmail. Rather, the top free iPhone app of the week is a widget called Locket. With this app, you can send photos to your friends that will immediately … The post Viral iPhone app lets you share photos directly to a friend’s home screen appeared first on BGR.

  • This palm-sized gadget fast-charges your earbuds, smartwatch and smartphone all at once

    If you're looking for the best multi-device portable charger, the Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank is the best bang for your buck.

  • Elon police issue warning about Air Tag tracking crime

    After an incident this week, Elon police are warning the community about the use of Apple Air Tags to track and stalk victims.

  • Get a Device-Charging Wallet for $65, Nearly 50% Off

    With a Moovy Power Wallet, you can keep your credit cards and cash safe and also power up your devices while on the go. Snag one for almost 50% off! The post Get a Device-Charging Wallet for $65, Nearly 50% Off appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Apple releases iOS 15.2.1 with fix for HomeKit security flaw

    Apple has yet to roll out any big software updates in 2022, but Wednesday was a busy day for new releases. In addition to launching the second betas for iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, Apple also released iOS 15.2.1. This iOS update addresses a vulnerability affecting HomeKit which could allow attackers to send devices into … The post Apple releases iOS 15.2.1 with fix for HomeKit security flaw appeared first on BGR.

  • InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Mobile Devices (CKL-1428)

    ..."I wanted to create a mobile device accessory to increase convenience when using, charging or listening to the device," said an inventor, from Bolingbrook, Ill., "so I invented the TERRY INVENTION. My design eliminates the need to purchase, use and transport multiple accessories for your smartphone or tablet."

  • Talking Tech: Take a Wordle break and read this, please

    Just like Flappy Bird and Pokemon Go before it, Wordle has become the latest viral game sensation. Plus, how to snap the perfect screenshot.

  • Fortnite is coming back to iOS, but not on the App Store

    Fortnite is back on iOS -- well, kind of. Through Nvidia's streaming game service GeForce Now, mobile users on iOS and Android will be able to play a touch-control version of Fortnite through cloud gaming. Players can now register to join the closed beta test for Fortnite's new mobile work-around -- you don't need to have a paid account to play, and paying won't give you priority for getting off the waitlist.

  • 1 Reason Investors Should Love Apple Stock

    Buried in a press release from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) earlier this week was a reminder of why the company is likely a great long-term investment. In a post about its services business, Apple said the tech giant has now paid developers an incredible $260 billion since the app store launched in 2008. Apple's services business, which earns the bulk of its revenue from the tech company's cut of App Store billings, is obviously thriving.