Save $74 when you buy Apple's AirPods Pro at Amazon: 'The future is now'
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
We're ready to roll into summer and all the lovely outdoor time that comes with it, which means it's high time for you to finally grab that Apple AirPods Pro deal you've been mulling. They're now just $175 — $74 off! — at Amazon.
Amazon will give you free shipping too. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, exclusive sales and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.
How do the AirPods Pro compare to previous models?
Good question. For one, they’re customizable. Big ears? Small ears? No problem. Whereas previous AirPod iterations subscribed to a one-size-fits-all approach, these state-of-the-art Pros provide a special 'Ear Tip Fit Test' so you can learn which size is best for you and your unique ear shape.
Apple also redesigned these buds with a silicone tip for a comfy fit so they’ll feel better in your ear and won’t slip out halfway through a workout.
Unlike previous versions of the iconic buds, the AirPods Pro feature active noise canceling to block out nearly all ambient and background chatter. "The sound quality is great, the noise canceling is good as well," wrote a five-star reviewer. "They also pair and turn on automatically when you open the case."
Said another satisfied Amazon shopper, "For noise cancellation, they’re more effective than I thought they would be. They are best at blocking out white noise — bus engines, office sounds, fans, etc. They are good at voices if it's just people talking in a group at a normal volume."
"AirPods have never been better. These little things pack [...] a punch!" wrote one happy Amazon customer. "The audio quality is insane."
A fellow fan raved about all the features you get with these earbuds. "These are by far the best of anything I've used so far because the size and also the feature set," they wrote. "What boggles my mind and blows my mind is the spatial feature. I started looking around after starting to listen to an audiobook with that feature on. It's like the narrator is behind and all around. Spooky. I just replied to a text message without touching anything. Weird. It's like the future is now. This is a quantum leap over other products."
Ease of use for Apple lovers
The new earbuds offer a seamless wireless syncing experience with just about any Apple device — including iPhone, iPad, MacBook, iMac and more.
But these buds' utility extends way beyond the Appleverse: They'll pair with Android smartphones or tablets and Windows 10 laptops and desktops via Bluetooth.
Battery life
The AirPods Pro are also a revelation in the battery life department — 5.5 hours compared to the previous model’s 3.5 hours. And you can drop them in their included wireless charging case to juice them up for an additional 24 hours of power.
"Battery life is excellent. I haven't charged them more than once in the last month with using them once every few nights for an hour or so," added another Amazon shopper.
"Can I give these 10 stars?" a fellow fan said. "The audio and mic quality is amazing. They turn on automatically when you put them in your ears, even if it’s in the middle of the conversation they connect and the audio switches automatically. I could not be happier with these."
Apple's AirPods Pro are a big step up in audio quality. And with the bells and whistles that the entry-level AirPods just don’t have, we think they’re well worth it.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $320 (was $470), amazon.com
JBL Bar 5.1 Channel 4K Ultra HD Soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers, $600 (was $800), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $158 (was $230), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $135 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
AuKing Mini Projector 2022, $69 with on-page coupon (was $100), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Tozo T6 Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds, $23.50 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $100 (was $159), amazon.com
Zihnic Foldable Wireless and Wired Stereo Headphones, $22 with on-page coupon (was $37), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (was $249), amazon.com
Soundcore by Anker Liberty 2 Pro, $70 (was $130), amazon.com
Tablet and tech deals:
Oontz Bluetooth Speaker, $25 with on-page coupon (was $35), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, $552 (was $600), amazon.com
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $200 (was $300), amazon.com
Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner, $7 (was $10), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $140 (was $230), amazon.com
Halo Infinite: Standard Edition for Xbox Series X & Xbox One, $38 (was $60), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $83 with on-page coupon (was $150), amazon.com
Just Dance 2022 for Playstation 4, $20 (was $50), amazon.com
Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Blurams Camera for Home Security 2K, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $399 (was $550), amazon.com
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C, $180 (was $300), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Auselily Women Short Sleeve Loose Maxi Dress, $31 (was $53), amazon.com
Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Joggers, $17 (was $29), amazon.com
Crocs Unisex-Adult Crocband Clog, $35 in some sizes/colors (was $50), amazon.com
Misfay Women's Summer Casual T Shirt Dress, $27 (was $30), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, $194 (was $230), amazon.com
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe , $15 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $25 (was $44.50), amazon.com
Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Chefman Air Fryer, $64 (was $100), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil, $32 (was $50), amazon.com
Olay Total Effects 7 in 1 Night Cream, $18 (was $22), amazon.com
Heeta Scalp Care Hair Brush, $8 (was $10), amazon.com
Perfecore Cooling Ice Face Mask Gel Pack with Jade Roller, $31 (was $50), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert 2-pack, $15 (was $20), amazon.com
Cartman 148-piece Tool Set General Household Hand Tool Kit, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Cushy Form Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers, $19 (was $30), amazon.com
Sleepingo Sleeping Pad, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
Vybe Pro Muscle Massage Gun, $130 with on-page coupon (was $230), amazon.com
BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit, $6 (was $34), amazon.com
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com
KN95 Face Mask 50 Pcs, $29 with on-page coupon (was $35), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Cedar Raised Planter Box with Legs, $160 with on-page coupon (was $210), amazon.com
Garden Kneeler And Stool, $47 (was $70), amazon.com
Sunjoy Avanti Outdoor Portable Propane Heater, $130 (was $192), amazon.com
Foyuee Raised Planter Box with Legs, $95 (was $110), amazon.com
Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer, $169 (was $200), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.