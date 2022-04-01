Save $52 when you buy Apple's AirPods Pro at Amazon right now

Rudie Obias
·7 min read

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Smartphone Apple iPhone 11 Pro of Midnight Green color and wireless headphones with opened charging case for active lifestyle on yellow background, top view, copy space.
These small but mighty earbuds are $52 off right now. (Photo: Getty)

We're ready to roll into spring and all the lovely outdoor activities it brings, which means it's high time for you to finally grab that Apple AirPods Pro deal you've been mulling. They're now just $197 — $52 off! — at Amazon while supplies last.

Amazon will give you free shipping too. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, exclusive sales and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

$197 $249 at Amazon

Smartphone Apple iPhone 11 Pro and wireless headphones with charging case on yellow background
Grab some and pair them with your new iPhone. (Photo: Getty)

How do the AirPods Pro compare to previous models?

Good question. For one, they’re customizable. Big ears? Small ears? No problem. Whereas previous AirPod iterations subscribed to a one-size-fits-all approach, these state-of-the-art Pros provide a special 'Ear Tip Fit Test' so you can learn which size is best for you and your unique ear shape.

Apple also redesigned these buds with a silicone tip for a comfy fit so they’ll feel better in your ear and won’t slip out halfway through a workout.

Unlike previous versions of the iconic buds, the AirPods Pro feature active noise canceling to block out nearly all ambient and background chatter. "The sound quality is great, the noise canceling is good as well," wrote a five-star reviewer. "They also pair and turn on automatically when you open the case."

Said another satisfied Amazon shopper, "For noise cancellation, they’re more effective than I thought they would be. They are best at blocking out white noise — bus engines, office sounds, fans, etc. They are good at voices if it's just people talking in a group at a normal volume."

"AirPods have never been better. These little things pack [...] a punch!" wrote one happy Amazon customer. "The audio quality is insane."

A fellow fan raved about all the features you get with these earbuds. "These are by far the best of anything I've used so far because the size and also the feature set," they wrote. "What boggles my mind and blows my mind is the spatial feature. I started looking around after starting to listen to an audiobook with that feature on. It's like the narrator is behind and all around. Spooky. I just replied to a text message without touching anything. Weird. It's like the future is now. This is a quantum leap over other products."

Ease of use for Apple lovers

The new earbuds offer a seamless wireless syncing experience with just about any Apple device — including iPhone, iPad, MacBook, iMac and more.

But these buds' utility extends way beyond the Appleverse: They'll pair with Android smartphones or tablets and Windows 10 laptops and desktops via Bluetooth.

Battery life

The AirPods Pro are also a revelation in the battery life department — 5.5 hours compared to the previous model’s 3.5 hours. And you can drop them in their included wireless charging case to juice them up for an additional 24 hours of power.

"Battery life is excellent. I haven't charged them more than once in the last month with using them once every few nights for an hour or so," added another Amazon shopper.

"Can I give these 10 stars?" a fellow fan said. "The audio and mic quality is amazing. They turn on automatically when you put them in your ears, even if it’s in the middle of the conversation they connect and the audio switches automatically. I could not be happier with these."

Apple's AirPods Pro are a big step up in audio quality. And with the bells and whistles that the entry-level AirPods just don’t have, we think they’re well worth it.

$197 $249 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • People like these Sony earbuds even more than AirPods Pro, and they’re only $128 today

    With a retail price of $249, Apple’s AirPods Pro active noise cancelling true wireless earbuds are among the most expensive mainstream ANC earbuds on the market. Yes, they’re super popular in spite of that. But it still should make you consider the AirPods Pro vs Sony WF1000XM3 debate even more carefully. Many personal audio experts … The post People like these Sony earbuds even more than AirPods Pro, and they’re only $128 today appeared first on BGR.

  • Stunning iPhone 14 Pro video shows off the ultimate notchless design

    Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup will be a bit different than what we saw with last year’s iPhone 13 release. For starters, rumor has it that the iPhone Mini is being discontinued amid sluggish sales. Second, and more intriguing, are reports that Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a slightly tweaked design. Specifically, credible reports … The post Stunning iPhone 14 Pro video shows off the ultimate notchless design appeared first on BGR.

  • iOS 15.4.1 now available with a fix for the battery drain bug

    Shortly after Apple released iOS 15.4 earlier this month, iPhone owners started complaining about faster battery drain. If you were one of those iPhone owners, you’re in luck. Apple just released iOS 15.4.1, and the update includes a fix for the battery draining more quickly than expected. Download the update ASAP if you’re struggling with … The post iOS 15.4.1 now available with a fix for the battery drain bug appeared first on BGR.

  • Nurses and teachers love this 'lightweight, all-day shoe' — and it's on sale for $25

    Says one nurse: 'Buy buy buy! Breathable, perfect fit, durable, great grip!'

  • Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning In Your Old Stuff

    If you have unused electronics, video games or even car seats at home, you may be able to trade these items in for gift cards, coupons and more. See: 30 Ways Shopping Will Never Be the Same After...

  • Apple Cuts iPhone Trade-In Prices. That Could Mean Strong Demand for the New Models.

    Older iPhones aren't worth as much as they used to be. That "signifies strong demand," according to BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan.

  • How to add wireless charging to your old iPhone for only $17

    It’s pretty incredible how long iPhones last when you consider smartphones made by manufacturers other than Apple. We know people who are still using the same iPhone model they bought five years ago. That’s incredible! But there are some newer features these folks are missing. And there’s a $17 wireless charging case for iPhone 7 … The post How to add wireless charging to your old iPhone for only $17 appeared first on BGR.

  • If you like Windows, you'll love this 14-inch Lenovo laptop — it's on sale for just $430

    At $100 off, this gaming machine is basically the price of a Chromebook — except it runs Windows 11, so it can handle much more.

  • An engineer just made the world’s first Android phone with a working Lightning port

    After creating the world's first iPhone with a working USB-C port in 2021, engineer Ken Pillonel has now flipped the script for his next project: an Android phone with a Lightning connector.

  • Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to a record low of $700 at Amazon

    Amazon knocks $100 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone, bringing it down to $700.

  • Apple finally lets apps like Netflix use their own subscription payment services

    Apple settled an antitrust case in Japan last summer, promising that so-called reader apps would get a big change in early 2022. Apple would allow iPhone apps like Netflix, Spotify, and others to link to their websites for the first time ever. This procedure would let customers create accounts on these platforms and even subscribe … The post Apple finally lets apps like Netflix use their own subscription payment services appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple's 2021 iPad mini falls back to an all-time low of $459 at Amazon

    The iPad mini in Starlight costs $40 lower than retail for the first time.

  • An iPhone Subscription Could Be Huge for Apple's Services Business

    You might be paying for everything Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has to offer with a single subscription in the near future. The tech company is reportedly working on hardware subscriptions for its devices, including the iPhone. Unlike installment plans, which Apple's offered since 2015, the subscription would be more like a lease program with the option to upgrade devices periodically.

  • Roblox backs Apple in antitrust case, says App Store offers privacy and security

    Epic, known for its "Fortnite" game, largely lost a trial last year over whether Apple's fees and payment rules for app makers were anti-competitive. It appealed in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. "Apple's process for review and approval of apps available on the App Store enhances safety and security, and provides those apps greater legitimacy in the eyes of users," Roblox said in a legal filing on Thursday.

  • Here's Why BofA Remained Bullish On Apple

    Some reports suggested Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) looked to slash iPhone and AirPods production over the Ukraine war and inflation, but analysts called it a rumor. However, BofA defended the tech giant, noting demand is "strong," citing lower trade-in prices for old iPhones. Apple lowered trade-in values for some iPhone models after the $429 iPhone SE launch in early March. Also Read: Apple iPhones Led Smartphone Sales As 5G Handsets Formed Over 50% Of Sales, Falling Chip Prices Are Making 5G Phon

  • OnePlus 10 Pro review: Well, it charges fast

    This is one incredibly fast-charging phone, but it retreads a lot of features (and specs) of last year's OnePlus 9 Pro.

  • Windows' revamped phone sync app puts Android notifications up front

    Microsoft has overhauled Windows 11's phone syncing with a new app that puts your notifications at the forefront.

  • YouTube TV finally supports picture-in-picture on iOS

    Google has begun rolling out a new update to its iOS YouTube TV app that allows both iPhone and iPad users to take advantage of picture-in-picture functionality.

  • New Samsung Galaxy Book2 Series now available in Canada

    Built with Samsung Mobile DNA, the latest Galaxy PCs offer a productive and agile experience Galaxy Book2 Series 1 Unique blend of PC power with the mobile DNA of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, delivering next-generation connectivity, ultra-portable design, and elevated performance Galaxy Book2 Series 2 Enhanced flexibility and versatility for today’s hybrid work and learning environment MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced that the Sa