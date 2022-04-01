Save $52 when you buy Apple's AirPods Pro at Amazon right now
We're ready to roll into spring and all the lovely outdoor activities it brings, which means it's high time for you to finally grab that Apple AirPods Pro deal you've been mulling. They're now just $197 — $52 off! — at Amazon while supplies last.
But if you have Amazon Prime, you'll get so much more — from access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, exclusive sales and two-day shipping on many, many items.
How do the AirPods Pro compare to previous models?
Good question. For one, they’re customizable. Big ears? Small ears? No problem. Whereas previous AirPod iterations subscribed to a one-size-fits-all approach, these state-of-the-art Pros provide a special 'Ear Tip Fit Test' so you can learn which size is best for you and your unique ear shape.
Apple also redesigned these buds with a silicone tip for a comfy fit so they’ll feel better in your ear and won’t slip out halfway through a workout.
Unlike previous versions of the iconic buds, the AirPods Pro feature active noise canceling to block out nearly all ambient and background chatter. "The sound quality is great, the noise canceling is good as well," wrote a five-star reviewer. "They also pair and turn on automatically when you open the case."
Said another satisfied Amazon shopper, "For noise cancellation, they’re more effective than I thought they would be. They are best at blocking out white noise — bus engines, office sounds, fans, etc. They are good at voices if it's just people talking in a group at a normal volume."
"AirPods have never been better. These little things pack [...] a punch!" wrote one happy Amazon customer. "The audio quality is insane."
A fellow fan raved about all the features you get with these earbuds. "These are by far the best of anything I've used so far because the size and also the feature set," they wrote. "What boggles my mind and blows my mind is the spatial feature. I started looking around after starting to listen to an audiobook with that feature on. It's like the narrator is behind and all around. Spooky. I just replied to a text message without touching anything. Weird. It's like the future is now. This is a quantum leap over other products."
Ease of use for Apple lovers
The new earbuds offer a seamless wireless syncing experience with just about any Apple device — including iPhone, iPad, MacBook, iMac and more.
But these buds' utility extends way beyond the Appleverse: They'll pair with Android smartphones or tablets and Windows 10 laptops and desktops via Bluetooth.
Battery life
The AirPods Pro are also a revelation in the battery life department — 5.5 hours compared to the previous model’s 3.5 hours. And you can drop them in their included wireless charging case to juice them up for an additional 24 hours of power.
"Battery life is excellent. I haven't charged them more than once in the last month with using them once every few nights for an hour or so," added another Amazon shopper.
"Can I give these 10 stars?" a fellow fan said. "The audio and mic quality is amazing. They turn on automatically when you put them in your ears, even if it’s in the middle of the conversation they connect and the audio switches automatically. I could not be happier with these."
Apple's AirPods Pro are a big step up in audio quality. And with the bells and whistles that the entry-level AirPods just don’t have, we think they’re well worth it.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
