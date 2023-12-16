Apparently Taylor Swift Helped Jessica Chastain Get Over A Breakup, And She's Officially America's Bestie

Jessica Chastain proved that Taylor Swift is 100% a girl's girl.

Jeff Vespa / WireImage

On Friday, the 46-year-old actor revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that Taylor gifted her a break-up playlist after the two met for the very first time at the 2011 Met Gala.

Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

"We were both sitting next to each other, and she was so sweet," Jessica said, adding that it was her first Met Gala invitation.

The 2011 Met Gala theme was "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty," and Jessica and Taylor understood the assignment. Dimitrios Kambouris / FilmMagic, Larry Busacca / Getty Images

"I just went through a break-up, and I was talking to her about that, and we went and danced together — it was such a fun night."

Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

If you didn't know, Taylor, aka Time Magazine's 2023 Person of the Year, is the master of break-up bounce-backs, as seen in her recent work with new bestie Sophie Turner, who is divorcing singer Joe Jonas.

Matt Crossick - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Even friend and collaborator Alana Haim (from the band Haim) recently gave Taylor flowers for her supportive nature. "She has always put her friends before herself in every situation," Alana said in a People interview. "She's the kind of friend that checks up on us for weeks after a tough break-up and is a shoulder to lean on."

Kevin Winter

Hayley Williams of Paramore said of Taylor in the same interview, "Not long after we became friends, she knew I felt awkward going to my ex's wedding, so she tagged along with me, made it fun, and then we ditched the reception to go to the Cheesecake Factory."

Rick Diamond / Getty Images for CMT

So, back to Jessica: It makes sense that Taylor had her back at the 2011 Met Gala. "And then the next day, I had an email from iTunes that said, like, 'Taylor Swift' or whatever, and I just thought that it was a Taylor Swift album," Jessica continued before realizing that Taylor "had made me a break-up playlist that she sent me! Isn't that the sweetest thing?"

Nbc / Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Of course, Jimmy was stunned because I'm stunned, even though I know Taylor is capable of this type of noble behavior. "What, are you kidding me? That's unbelievable!" he said.

Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

"I know! And here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement," Jessica said. "And she had, like, curated all these break-up songs to send me to help me get through my break-up."

Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

Taylor's musical magic helped because Jessica met Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in Paris the following year and fell deeply in love.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Jessica and Gian have been together since 2012 and married since 2017. They share two children, Guilietta and Augustus.

Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

In 2011, a heartbroken Jessica showed up alone to the Met Gala, and thanks to Taylor's incredible taste in music, the Scenes from a Marriage Actress is now showing up to the Met Gala like this:

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

I need a Taylor Swift break-up playlist, please.