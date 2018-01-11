Here's why Luke uses Anakin's lightsaber in Last Jedi

From Digital Spy

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has taken the box office by storm, and caused a whole load of controversy and column inches between fans who are divided on the merits of the movie. There's certainly a lot to talk about.

We're about to talk about a key scene in the movie which is a MASSIVE SPOILER. So if you haven't seen Last Jedi, get away with you!

One of the narrative threads (there are several) focuses on Luke Skywalker, who has isolated himself after an incident with his nephew Ben Solo – who now goes by the name Kylo Ren.

Daisy Ridley's Rey has heard tell of Luke and the Jedi, and goes on a mission to find him and drag him back into the fray at a time where the resistance is increasingly under threat. Luke refuses, only to change his mind at the last minute and save the day.

To do so Luke must go into battle with Ren, who is consumed with rage at his uncle. During their fight, Luke (via a magical projection) fights with the blue lightsaber that belonged to his own father Anakin (aka Darth Vader), as opposed to the green one we're used to seeing him with.

And there's a deliberate reason for this. Talking to IGN, director Rian Johnson explains: "[Luke] is basically tailoring this projection to have maximum effect on Kylo.

"He knows that Kylo's Achilles heel is his rage, and so that's why he kind of makes himself look younger, the way Kylo would've last seen him in their confrontation at the temple, and that's why he decided to bring Kylo's grandfather's lightsaber down there – the lightsaber that Kylo screamed at Rey, 'that's mine, that belongs to me'."

So he's basically trolling him to make him most annoyed.

Johnson also went on to explore why Kylo doesn't question the reality of Luke's appearance with that lightsaber, given he's seen it split in half in a previous scene when Rey is using it.

"We as an audience saw that... The truth is, we see the lightsaber split in half – Kylo sees a blinding flash of light and is knocked unconscious, and then Rey takes the lightsaber away before he wakes up," he said.

"So if you really want to dig into it and get an explanation, you can say that he doesn't 100 percent know what happened to the lightsaber."

Plus, he's probably too cross to think too much about it.

