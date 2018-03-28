Here's why Edge of Tomorrow 2 has taken so long to make

From Digital Spy

Emily Blunt has explained why we're having to wait so long for Edge of Tomorrow 2, AKA Live Die Repeat and Repeat.

The original movie came out in 2014 and while we've had news about a sequel for a couple of years now, we're no closer to seeing the sci-fi sequel and it turns out that's because its stars are just too busy.

"It's a lot for all the stars to align for everyone to be free at the same time and available to do it at the same time," Blunt told IndieWire.

"They asked me to do [it] two months before I started Mary Poppins. Tom [Cruise] was like, 'Can you go this autumn?' and I was like, 'No, I can't go, I'm playing Mary Poppins for like a year, dude! I can't do Edge of Tomorrow'."

Since then, Cruise has been busy filming Mission: Impossible – Fallout and after Mary Poppins Returns wrapped, Blunt teamed up with her husband John Krasinski to shoot terrifying horror movie A Quiet Place.

But at least it seems that work is under way on the sequel whenever the two stars can find the time to do it.

"[Director] Doug Liman has got an awesome idea and he's excited and they just need to write it. There has been a script, but now I gather there's another one in the works," Blunt explained of the current status of the movie.

Live Die Repeat and Repeat (hopefully) arrives in cinemas at some point in the future.

