'The View' Co-Host Abby Huntsman Welcomes Twins

Congrats to Abby Huntsman!

The Viewco-host gave birth to twins on Wednesday, she announced on Instagram the following morning. Huntsman and her husband, Jeffrey Livingston, welcomed a baby girl named Ruby Kate and a boy named William Jeffrey. The pair are already parents to 18-month-old daughter Isabel Grace.

"'Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your [heart],'" Huntsman wrote on Instagram. "Ruby Kate and William Jeffrey came into this world last night bright eyed and beautiful. Couldn’t be more in love and thankful for a smooth delivery. The human body is truly an amazing thing. So are the amazing doctors and nurses who make it all possible."

Huntsman announced her pregnancy on The View in January.

"Everyone at this table's been so supportive, but Whoopi has these candies on here and I was so sick for the past three months -- as they all knew -- so I'm sorry if I haven't totally been myself every day, but you always hand me your candies just to help me feel better," she shared.

"My husband, by the way, fainted in the doctor's office when we found out," Huntsman revealed. "I was sitting there, my feet in the stirrups with the robe on and [he] passes out and he's got two doctors on him, wiping his face with cold towels. And then they bring in a box of chocolates and [are like,] 'Honey, you've got to take some sugar.' I look over and I'm like, 'Are you serious? You aren't delivering these things!'"

See more celeb baby news in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:



'The View' Co-Host Abby Huntsman Is Pregnant With Twins





'The View' Co-Host Abby Huntsman Reveals Meghan McCain Was Her First Call After Finding Out Her Dad Has Cancer





'The View' Announces Abby Huntsman as New Co-Host



Related Articles: