'This Is Us' Star Alexandra Breckenridge Gives Birth to Daughter -- Find Out Her Name!

The actress welcomed her second child earlier this month.

Alexandra Breckenridge is a mom for the second time!

The This Is Us actress and her husband, Casey Hooper, welcomed a baby girl named Billie Breckenridge Hooper, a rep for Breckenridge confirms to ET.

Their daughter was born on Dec. 6, weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz., and measuring 20 inches long.

Breckenridge and Hooper, a guitarist for Katy Perry, married in 2015, and are also parents to a 15-month-old son, Jack. The couple announced they were expecting a new bundle of joy in August, sharing the news on Instagram.

"We made another one!!," Breckenridge captioned the adorable baby bump selfie. "Baby Breckenridge Hooper coming this winter."