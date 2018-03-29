The 'What Are Those?' Meme Creator Absolutely Hates That 'Black Panther' Joke

This is Part 1 of a two-part series on the "What are those?" meme's legacy.

In Marvel’s “Black Panther,” Wakandan superhero T’Challa faces several equally important dilemmas: How will he run his extremely isolated but technologically advanced country without being thrown off the side of a waterfall by Michael B. Jordan? How will he manage to string words together in front of Lupita Nyong’o?

And, of course, should he or shouldn’t he wear mandals?

The Black Panther learns a harsh lesson about his footwear during a tour of the tech-filled laboratory of his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) early on in the movie. While showing off her impressive science experiments, she gestures to the hideous sandals on T’Challa’s feet and delivers the lark.

“What are those?” she yells, imitating an ultra-popular 2015 meme familiar to those who were paying attention.

“The idea with Shuri is that she rarely leaves Wakanda,” director Ryan Coogler told HuffPost of the moment. “She’s connected to the outside world through the internet, through youth culture on the internet,” he added, insisting that the character’s reference to a three-year-old viral video served a very practical purpose.

Besides helping to make evident Shuri’s vast knowledge of memes, the joke garners one of first big laughs in the film ― and it’s something Wright is still having fun with.