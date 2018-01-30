'Teen Mom' Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals She's Pregnant With Third Child

The MTV reality star shared the news on Monday's episode of 'Teen Mom OG.'

Congrats to Catelynn Lowell!

The Teen Mom star is pregnant with her third child -- sharing the news with fans and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, on Monday's episode of Teen Mom OG.

The MTV reality stars, who share 3-year-old daughter Novalee and are biological parents to Carly, whom they gave up for adoption, couldn't have been more excited to expand their family. Catelynn surprised Tyler with the news on this week's episode by dressing Nova in a pink T-shirt reading, "I'm Going to Be a Big Sister."

"Why do we have that shirt?" Tyler adorably asked Catelynn.

"Well, because she's going to be a big sister," she replied.

Catelynn and Tyler have been open about their journey to have more kids on Teen Mom, with Catelynn sharing her fears of becoming pregnant again after struggling with postpartum depression after welcoming Nova.

"It’s a daily fight in my mind to not be afraid of postpartum [depression],” she told Tyler. “I can’t let my mind stop me from one of the most amazing things ever.”

Catelynn re-entered rehab earlier this month, just two weeks after she returned home from six weeks of treatment for having suicidal thoughts.

