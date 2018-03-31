'Teen Mom' Star Maci Bookout Files for Order of Protection Against Ex Ryan Edwards

Maci Bookout has filed for an order of protection against her ex, Ryan Edwards, ET confirms.

According to the docket on the the Hamilton County Circuit Court’s website, both Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, have filed for orders of protection against Edwards. Bookout's filing includes her herself and her three children, 9-year-old Bentley (Edwards' son), 2-year-old Jayde and 1-year-old Maverick. A judge is set to hear the cases on Monday.

Edwards was arrested at his home in Tennessee on Tuesday for violating his probation, which was related to a previous heroin possession case. He was later released on bond.

The news came just one day after Edwards' wife, Mackenzie, was seen showing off a positive pregnancy test in a preview for Teen Mom OG. ET has reached out to a rep for MTV regarding the apparent pregnancy reveal. If Mackenzie is indeed pregnant, it will be the couple's first child together.

Edwards went to rehab in May 2017 after MTV's camera caught him falling asleep at the wheel on the way to his wedding to Mackenzie. In an episode of Teen Mom OG last year, Mackenzie accused Edwards of spending $10,000 a week on drugs.

