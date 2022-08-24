'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp has a normal summer job as a lifeguard

How does Noah Schnapp spend his summer? When the young actor is not busy filming "Stranger Things," one of the most popular shows to ever hit Netflix, he is spending his time as a many teenagers do, working a summer job as a lifeguard.

Schnapp said it's a "just for fun thing."

"I've kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of ‘Stranger Things,’ so it's kind of kept me grounded," Schnapp told Flaunt during an interview.

"Stranger Things" actor Noah Schnapp spends his summers working as a lifeguard. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

A video on TikTok surfaced of Schnapp doing a little dance at his summer job while rocking his lifeguard outfit. The video traveled quickly throughout the platform.

In addition to the actor's summer job, he is furthering his education by studying business at The University of Pennsylvania. Schnapp plans on living in the dorms with the other incoming freshmen. A video was posted online of the moment he found out he was accepted into the school with his parents and his twin sister beside him.

"I was thinking of going for acting. Acting was just kind of repetitive, and I wanted to try something new," Schnapp said about his decision to study business.

Noah Schnapp plays Will Byers on the popular Netflix show. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The "Stranger Things" star has already started a business — TBH, a hazelnut spread without palm oil.

"It's always been a passion of mine — health, and the planet, and being environmentally conscious. It's always been something I've cared about," Schnapp said.

Schnapp isn't the only cast member on the show to attend college. His close friend and "Stranger Things" costar Millie Bobby Brown is enrolled at Purdue University, where she has been taking classes online and studying human services.

Millie Bobby Brown is enrolled at Purdue University and Noah Schnapp is attending The University of Pennsylvania. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Both Schnapp and Brown will be back to play Will and Eleven on "Stranger Things" in what has been announced by the show's creators, The Duffer Brothers, to be the last season of the popular sci-fi show.