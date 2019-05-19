'SNL': DJ Khaled honors Nipsey Hussle, brings out John Legend, SZA, Lil Wayne and more

DJ Khaled is known for interjecting phrases like "Another one!" "We the best!" and "Let's ride!" into his music. During his "Saturday Night Live" performance on the Season 44 finale, he indeed peppered his songs with those exclamations, and he also shouted a couple of new things in honor of a fallen friend.

"Long live Nipsey Hussle!" he announced more than once, a month and a half after Hussle's death. "The Marathon Continues!"

Khaled paid tribute to the rapper, who was shot on March 31 outside his Marathon store. Viewers could hear Hussle as part of the song "Higher" from Khaled's new "Son of Asahd" album that Hussle collaborated on before his death. Khaled also honored Hussle by wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the hip-hop star's face.

Other singers came out to celebrate Hussle, too. John Legend, SZA, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Jeremih, J Balvin and Big Sean all shared the stage with a giant image of Hussle during Khaled's final moment onstage.

But first, the guests performed some of the "Son of Asahd" songs that they're featured on, as the DJ bounced beside them and echoed the lyrics.

On Thursday, Khaled released the music video for "Higher," which was shot before Hussle's death and features the rapper. Khaled said he will be donating proceeds from the single to Hussle's kids.

