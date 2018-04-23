'Sharp Objects': Watch the Haunting First Trailer for Amy Adams' New HBO Series

The first trailer premiered Sunday ahead of the return of 'Westworld.'

Amy Adams is back with a haunting new series.

The five-time Oscar nominee stars in the eight-episode limited series, Sharp Objects, based on the 2006 novel by Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn. Adams plays reporter Camille Preaker, who returns to her hometown of Wind Gap, Missouri, to investigate the murders of two young girls and forcing her to face personal demons.

The first trailer for Sharp Objects debuted Sunday night, ahead of the anticipated season two premiere of Westworld, and though it's just an early glimpse of what awaits, one thing's for certain: It's going to be dark, terrifying and thrilling.

Flynn, author of the best-selling Gone Girl and mystery thriller Dark Places, has a penchant for exploring the tragic tales of loathsome, challenging -- on the surface, at least -- women in her stories. Sharp Objects promises to lean into that fact, with Big Little Lies'Jean-Marc Vallee directing and creator Marti Noxon writing the scripts.

Joining Adams in the cast are Patricia Clarkson, Elizabeth Perkins, Chris Messina, Eliza Scanlen, Madison Davenport, Matt Craven and Taylor John Smith, along with Will Chase, Jackson Hurst, Jennifer Aspen and Sydney Sweeney in recurring roles.

Watch the trailer below.

Sharp Objects premieres July on HBO.

