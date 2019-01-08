'Shark Tank' star Daymond John apologizes for 'being insensitive' in R. Kelly tweet

"I'm a big advocate for mental health and I know to say 'take your life' was an extremely strong and emotional (statement)," John said on TMZ after suggesting R. Kelly kill himself in jail.

"Shark Tank" star Daymond John is walking back his harsh message for R. Kelly.

The FUBU founder, 49, took to Twitter Monday night after directing the singer to "kill yourself while in jail" on the social media site Sunday.

"You all know I keep it positive but since my tweet about R. Kelly, some have been taken back by my comments knowing my concerns around mental health," John tweeted in a pair of tweets. "Suicide is a serious issue that commands respect and I apologize for being insensitive to those who have been... affected by suicide and struggle with mental health.

"This is an emotional issue for me. Im a son, husband and father to 3 amazing daughters and Im sickened by R. Kelly, who is an alleged serial child predator who has no place in society," John added. "Now back to my good energy tweets."

1-2: You all know I keep it positive but since my tweet about R. Kelly, some have been taken back by my comments knowing my concerns around mental health. Suicide is a serious issue that commands respect and I apologize for being insensitive to those who have been — Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) January 8, 2019

2-2 affected by suicide and struggle with mental health.

This is an emotional issue for me. Im a son, husband and father to 3 amazing daughters and Im sickened by R. Kelly, who is an alleged serial child predator who has no place in society. Now back to my good energy tweets.

— Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) January 8, 2019

John's previous intense post directed at the controversial R&B singer came after he felt "sick" watching the "Surviving R. Kelly" docu-series over the weekend.

"Hey @rkelly , please don’t take your life now that we all know how (expletive) disgusting you are," John tweeted Sunday. "Thats way too easy!"

The television personality did not hold back. He advised Kelly to "make amends with the victims and the families," before he is brought to justice for his alleged crimes.

"Serve your time and then kill yourself while in jail," John suggested.

Several social media users commented on possible backlash over John's choice of words, but the "Shark Tank" judge doubled down on his remarks: "I'm good with what I said."

Related: Twitter slams Cardi B for telling internet trolls to 'cut your veins'

More: 'Surviving R. Kelly' night three: Everything we learned from the docu-series' finale

View photos Daymond John, multimillionaire founder of FUBU, is More

I’m good with what I said — Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) January 7, 2019

John told TMZ in an interview published Monday, that he watched the Lifetime docu-series that highlighted sexual misconduct allegations against Kelly with his 2-year-old daughter, adding to his strong dislike of Kelly.

The entrepreneur, however, did recognize the gravity of his earlier tweet.

"I'm a big advocate for mental health and I know to say 'take your life' was an extremely strong and emotional (statement)," he said on "TMZ Live."

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for comment John and Kelly.

Related: 'Shark Tank' recap: Connecticut couple become instant multimillionaires with doorstep sale