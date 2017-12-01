'Rick And Morty' Co-Creator Dan Harmon Gives Fan Heartfelt Advice For Coping With Depression

When a ‘Rick and Morty’ fan asked the show’s co-creator for advice on coping with depression, the internet was overwhelmed by the response she received.

For One: Admit and accept that it’s happening. Awareness is everything. We put ourselves under so much pressure to feel good. It’s okay to feel bad. It might be something you’re good at! Communicate it. DO NOT KEEP IT SECRET. Own it. Like a hat or jacket. Your feelings are real.

November 28, 2017

Two: try to remind yourself, over and over, that feelings are real but they aren’t reality. Example: you can feel like life means nothing. True feeling. Important feeling. TRUE that you feel it, BUT...whether life has meaning? Not up to us. Facts and feelings: equal but different

November 28, 2017

The most important thing I can say to you is please don’t deal with it alone. There is an incredible, miraculous magic to pushing your feelings out. Even writing “I want to die” on a piece of paper and burning it will feel better than thinking about it alone. Output is magical.

November 28, 2017

Dark thoughts will echo off the walls of your skull, they will distort and magnify. When you open your mouth (or an anonymous journal or blog or sketchpad), these thoughts go out. They’ll be back but you gotta get em OUT. Vent them. Tap them. I know you don’t want to but try it.

November 28, 2017

The thoughtful messages were soon retweeted and liked thousands of times.

The woman who tweeted Dan said she was “star struck” after receiving such an in-depth response, adding: “Thank you so goddamn much for all of this. Probably better than my therapist could have said it.”

sorry I'm kinda star struck rn so I'm having a hard time articulating anything other than thank you so goddamn much for all of this. Probably better than my therapist could've said it. (And my boyfriend: "TELL HIM THANK YOU AND THAT WE SUBSCRIBE TO HARMONTOWN")

November 28, 2017

Dozens of people have also commented to thank Dan for his kind words, with many saying the thread had helped them deal with their own mental health problems.

I was having a tough day w/my own depression. These words have me so much comfort. Thank you for sharing your hard won wisdom! (That's my favorite kind!)

December 1, 2017

Thank you very much for this thread. I've explained to so many people that I can think rationally & understand that what I'm feeling is a chemical reaction in my brain, but they're still present & I have to ride out the storm. Glad I'm not alone. Thank you again.

December 1, 2017

Dan, you’ve restored our faith in Twitter.

Useful websites and helplines:

Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393

Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)

Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk