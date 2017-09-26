'Pretty Woman' musical heading to Broadway

Pretty Woman walkin' down the street... the street called Broadway!

A musical adaptation of the classic 1990 romantic comedy is coming to Broadway in fall 2018. The movie's director, Garry Marshall, and screenwriter J.F. Lawton will write the book. Bryan Adams and songwriting partner Jim Vallance will contribute music and lyrics.

The show will star Samantha Barks (Les Misérables) as prostitute Vivian, the role that turned Julia Roberts into a star. Steve Kazee, who won a Tony for Once, will play Richard Gere's role as the cynical, rich corporate raider, who ends up falling for his escort.

Jerry Mitchell of KInky Boots will direct. In a statement, he said, "From the first time I saw this magical movie I felt it cried out to be a musical. Pretty Woman is a classic story with a very contemporary message. I think we all want to fall deeply in love with someone — it is something you never stop hoping for."

Pretty Woman: The Musical will premiere in Chicago in spring 2018 before moving to Broadway.