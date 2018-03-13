Here's What Ned Stark Whispered During His 'Game Of Thrones' Death

It’s the “Game of Thrones” reveal we’ve Bean waiting for.

From the Red Wedding and a certain character’s resurrection, to anything dealing with dragons, the HBO show has made a living off unexpected moments. However, none of these moments would’ve been possible if not for the crazy one that started it all:

When Ned Stark (Sean Bean) lost his head.

The North remembers, dude.

Ned’s death scene is brief. You see the sword coming down and his head starting to leave his body, but then the camera cuts away.

The execution has had a lasting impact on the show, essentially setting in motion everything that’s happened since. But up until now, a question has lingered ...

What were Ned Stark’s final words?

If you look closely at Ned in his final seconds, you can see he’s whispering something. For the longest time, fans have been wondering, what was he muttering?

The theories about Ned’s final words are wild. Some suggest he was delivering one of the show’s favorite phrases, “valar morghulis,” meaning all men must die. Others propose that Ned was thinking about Jon Snow’s secret parentage, perhaps saying, “I kept my promise” as he died. And there are those who argue Ned was trying to communicate with Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), who might have time-traveling capabilities.

There’s even speculation that Ned could’ve warged or somehow switched bodies, thus not dying at all. In fact, theorists who suspect Ned Stark is still alive believe his secret final words could lend credence to that speculation.

Well, in an interview with HuffPost about his new show “The Oath,” Sean Bean set things straight.

Ned was ... “just saying a prayer.”

“It appears that way, doesn’t it?” Bean said, alluding to the fact that, yes, it does appear as though the doomed man is praying. “I couldn’t be too specific, because I don’t know if religion [like that] was around in those days, whatever they were. I just thought, ‘What would you do if this were really gonna happen?’ You probably would pray. You probably would murmur some words and you’d keep it quiet. You’d keep it to yourself.”

“It’s quite subtle in that many people wouldn’t pick it up,” he added. “It was an interesting thing to do for me at that point. There’s not much you can do really, you’ve got your head on a block. That’s about the only thing you can do is murmur.”