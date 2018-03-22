Here's how much of Infinity War takes place on earth

From Digital Spy

Avengers: Infinity War is, by design, a universe-spanning spectacle that brings together Marvel heroes from many different realms to face a singular threat.

That means that the Avengers from earth may have to actually leave the planet for an ultimate showdown with the cosmic warlord Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his Black Order.

Collider recently chatted with screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely about the film, and asked how much of the action will actually be taking place on earth.

"We can't give you a percentage but it's fairly split," McFeely answered. "That's part of the nature of all these groups coming together."

His writing partner Markus added: "We wanted to not have it be the feeling that it all comes down to Earth every time. It's this sort of 'Earth-ist' point of view that you have to tell. 'In order to conquer the universe I have to take over this one little tiny planet.'

"We needed a broad canvas the whole time, so that it didn't feel like, coincidentally, every stone is in America."

The earth-centric focus of the film means that characters who've been separated within the MCU will be reunited on the most dire of circumstances.

For starters, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) will be back on terra firma after his outer space adventure in Thor: Ragnarok, and will be forced to deal with his fractured relationships with both Black Widow and Tony Stark.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released on April 26 in the UK and April 27 in the US.

