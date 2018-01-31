Here's when Mindhunter season 2 starts filming

From Digital Spy

Mindhunter was our favourite show of 2017, so naturally we're pretty pumped for the second season.

The Netflix serial killer drama was unsurprisingly renewed for a second run back in November, though no release date has been confirmed as of yet.

However, star Jonathan Groff may have given us a nifty clue about the next set of episodes... at least in terms of when they will start filming them.

View photos Photo credit: Netflix More

According to Stuff, the new season will start shooting in the next few months, with the lead actor telling the site: "I have seen scripts, but I can't say anything about them. I am excited to go back.

"I can't say anything about it and I don't want [David Fincher] to get mad and I don't want to spoil it."

Going by that timescale, we should hopefully expect the new episodes to drop later this year, especially as executive producer Fincher talked about the season in 2017 in terms of "next year".

View photos Photo credit: Netflix More

While details are scarce about season two, we do know that it will take place two years after the events of season one, with a focus on the Alabama child murders of 1979-1981.

On top of that, Fincher has promised that it will include "a lot more African-American music".

"The music will evolve," he explained. "It's intended to support what's happening with the show and for the show to evolve radically between seasons."

We should meet new serial killers too, and if season one's portrayal of the likes of Ed Kemper are anything to go by, they will be scarily accurate.

Mindhunter season one is streaming now on Netflix.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like