'Little People, Big World' Stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Welcome Baby Girl Ember Jean!

Jeremy and Aubrey Roloff’s family has grown by one!

The Little People, Big World couple welcomed their daughter, Ember Jean, on Sunday, TLC confirmed. The little girl weighs 7.13 lbs and is 20.25 inches long.

MORE: 'Little People, Big World' Star Molly Roloff Marries Joel Silvius: Pics!

"Labor is such a wild and miraculous process and meeting our baby girl for the first time filled us with uncontainable joy," the couple told TLC. "We are so thankful for this little life we've been blessed with and cannot wait to see all that she becomes."

Meanwhile, it’s been a big summer for the Roloff family!

Watch the video below for Molly Roloff’s recent nuptials with Joel Silvius!

Related Gallery

Related Articles