Here's what The Last Jedi cast REALLY think of porgs

We're getting closer and closer to the release of Porg Wars: The Cute Porg (aka Star Wars: The Last Jedi) – but, with that, it's been revealed that not all of the cast love Porgs.

Director Rian Johnson and some of the Star Wars cast appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday night (December 4), and Kimmel asked: "Who didn't like it? The porg?"

And it was John Boyega who raised his hand behind Rian's back, before revealing: "I just naturally don't like 'em.

"I don't. I was on the [Millennium] Falcon and there was a hole, and then there was like all little porgs bunched together and then there were big ones."

"They have the puppets blinking and all that kind of stuff. I'm not into it," John added.

Still, Oscar Isaac, who plays Poe Dameron, said he's "pro-prog", while Andy Serkis (Supreme Leader Snoke) joked about playing a porg through motion capture.

"We talked through the storyline, but it just didn't evolve the way that I thought it might," Serkis said.

Previously, Boyega told EW: "I had a love/hate relationship with them. They're very, very cute, but when you put them in a bunch, in holes, on the Millennium Falcon, that's when they start to become really, really freaky.

"They've got real big eyes, all bunched together. There were, like, little tiny ones and little big ones that would just... yeah, it looks like a rash."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi finally hits UK cinemas on December 14 and US cinemas on December 15. Watch a trailer below:

