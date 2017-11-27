'Lady Bird' dethrones 'Toy Story 2' as best-reviewed movie everon Rotten Tomatoes

Move over, Woody and Buzz: There's a new sheriff in town at Rotten Tomatoes.

"Toy Story 2" is no longer the reigning champion at the review aggregator, ceding its title as the site's best reviewed movie of all time to this year's indie coming of age drama "Lady Bird." Since its debut way back in 1999, "Toy Story 2" has sat atop the Tomatometer, enjoying a 100 percent fresh rating from an impressive collection of 163 reviews.

But "Lady Bird," the directorial debut of writer-actress Greta Gerwig, swooped in to snatch the crown from the beloved Pixar flick this week, boasting a 100 percent rating based on 164 reviews (which has since risen to 170 reviews, as of this writing). The film stars Saoirse Ronan as the titular teen who clashes with her equally strong-willed mother (Laurie Metcalf) in California in the early 2000s.

In a statement to Rotten Tomatoes, Gerwig said she was grateful that her film received such an overwhelmingly positive critical reception:

"This is completely amazing and so incredibly appreciated by the entire team that made 'Lady Bird.' We put our heart and souls into this movie, and the last step of this deeply collaborative art form of filmmaking is giving the film to the audience and the film critics. That there has been such a warm reception is a dream come true. Thank you to everyone who has seen the film and has written about it so thoughtfully. We are all on cloud nine and using our tomato emoji more than we ever thought possible."

And its impressive feats don't end there: "Lady Bird" is also enjoying a wildly successful theatrical run, earning more than $10 million from screenings at fewer than 800 theaters. (For an independent flick, those are great numbers.) Expect that haul to increase considerably once it rolls out in wider release.

[via: Rotten Tomatoes]