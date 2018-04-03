'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Girlfriend Welcome Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend, Jen Harley!

According to multiple reports, the Jersey Shore star welcomed a daughter on Tuesday, the couple's first child together. Harley is also a mom to an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship.

E! News was the first to report the news.

In January, Harley Instagrammed a sweet photo of Ortiz-Magro kissing her baby bump at their gender reveal party.

ET spoke to Ortiz-Magro last Thursday at a party to promote Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, where he talked about welcoming his baby girl.

"I think she's crowning right now, actually," he joked. "I actually have the Star Wars theme on my phone, so when she goes into labor ..."

Clearly, the 32-year-old reality star has been looking forward to becoming a father.

"You know, I watched [Jersey Shore co-stars] Nicole and Jenny have kids, and Pauly have kids, and, like, their success and all of our success, and to finally have someone to look up to me and show me that unconditional love that everything I do is gonna make them proud, and they're gonna be proud of me... that's a great feeling to have deep down inside," he shared.

But he added that he wasn't in a rush to take his and Harley's relationship to the next level.

"I feel like marriage is a big pressure on some people," he mused. "You put that word marriage on a relationship and it makes everything so much more tense, and so much more, you know ... It's, like, if I love you, you love me, let's enjoy our lives. We had a good time before, let's have a good time after. We don't need that. If you need a title to represent your relationship, then you shouldn't be together."

