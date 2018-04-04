'Fixer Upper': Chip and Joanna Gaines bid tearful goodbye to HGTV hit during series finale

"Fixer Upper" has officially come to an end.

"Fixer Upper" has officially come to an end.

After five seasons on HGTV, Chip and Joanna Gaines bid farewell to the show that made them household names on Tuesday night with a finale full of surprises, thanks and -- at least while it aired -- tears.

During the series finale, Chip tweeted his disbelief that Tuesday's episode of "Fixer Upper" was actually the last one ever and revealed that the momentous occasion got him emotional.

"Jo and I can't believe we're watching the last episode of #FixerUpper," he tweeted. "Who's watching with us?"

"Last #demoday," he added. "I'm not crying, you're crying."

SEE ALSO: Joanna Gaines says goodbye to 'Fixer Upper'

See photos of Chip and Joanna Gaines together:



The episode itself featured Mike Herrera, the frontman of pink band MxPx, and his wife, Holli, who left Chip totally star struck.

"I'm fangirling," he said with excitement. "I just want y'all to know, I'm a huge fan and I think y'all are gorgeous."

While watching, Chip also made sure to thank one of their most trusted collaborators -- carpenter Clinton Harp, who is frequently featured on "Fixer Upper" making custom woodwork pieces for their projects.

"So thankful for our buddy Clinton Harp who's been with us from the beginning," Chip said on Twitter. "Always there when we need him."

After the finale finished, both Jo and Chip shared one last thank you to the viewers for sticking by them all these years.

"We love you guys!!!" Jo tweeted. "Thank you for being part of this journey with us. What a ride..."

"And that's a wrap!" Chip said. "#FixerUpper family we are forever grateful for your support over the last 5 seasons. Don't worry.. you can always find us here @magnolia in Waco!"

Indeed, Chip and Joanna are going to be keeping very busy, despite "Fixer Upper" being over. In addition to running their ever-growing Magnolia empire out of Waco, Texas, the couple is also expecting their fifth child. Four months after announcing the end of "Fixer Upper" in September, the couple announced that Jo is pregnant again with a cute Instagram post.

10 things you didn't know about Chip and Joanna Gaines:



She opened up about expecting a fifth child in a blog post she published ahead of Tuesday night's finale.

"If you would have told me that I'd end this season of the show pregnant with our fifth baby, I would've laughed," Joanna wrote. "With our little ones getting bigger, we had this gut feeling that it was time to step back and focus on them and our businesses here in Waco, Texas. And although that’s why we thought we decided to step away from the show, we now realize with this little one on the way that there was a bigger plan in place for us all along."

You can also watch the couple on "Behind the Design," which premieres on HGTV on April 10.

Related: Chip & Joanna Gaines Reveal the Story Behind the Start of Their Own Business

More from AOL.com:

Giada De Laurentiis redeems herself after Nicole Kidman shaded her cooking

Kaley Cuoco’s ex-husband Ryan Sweeting ‘ruined’ marriage for her

Inside Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's split: It's been 'brewing for a while'