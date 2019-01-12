'Duck Dynasty' Star Rebecca Robertson Welcomes First Child With Husband John Reed Loflin

Congrats to Rebecca Robertson!

The Duck Dynasty alum is a mom, after welcoming her first child with husband John Reed Loflin on Friday. Rebecca announced the news on Instagram shortly after giving birth to a baby boy.

"The most miracle day 1.11.2019 💫💫," she captioned a sweet family photo of herself, John Reed and their son, whom they decided to name Zane Israel Loflin. The little boy's dad shared his first close up photo just a couple hours later.

Rebecca's mom, Kori Robertson, meanwhile, shared an adorable snap of herself and husband (and Duck Commander CEO) Willie holding their grandson. "Can’t think of a better way to celebrate 27 years than to become grandparents together 👵🏻❤️👴🏼Happy Anniversary @realwilliebosshog," she wrote. "Feels like yesterday we were standing in front of the church promising to love each other forever...We’re really doing it, babe 🎉🙌🏻👊🏼💑💪🏼🔥Let’s go for 27 more, and how about another 27 after that...#lovemakesthingshappen #willieandkorie."

John Reed and Rebecca tied the knot in December 2016, in a beautiful ceremony in Mexico. They announced last July that they were expecting their first child together, and the next month, the pair hosted a gender reveal party, where they shared they were having a baby boy.

Rebecca was born in Taiwan and joined the Robertson family in 2004 as a foster child after coming to the United States as a foreign exchange student at age 16. She and John Reed met at the 2014 Voodoo Fest in New Orleans.

