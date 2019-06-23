"Dog the Bounty Hunter" star Duane Chapman asked fans to pray for wife Beth, who's fighting cancer, after a report she's in a medically induced coma.

"Dog the Bounty Hunter" star Duane Chapman is asking fans to pray for wife Beth after sharing a report that she was placed in a medically induced coma amid cancer treatment.

Beth is currently hospitalized and "it's very serious," Chapman's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, confirmed to USA TODAY on Sunday morning.

According to an article from Hawaii News Now that Duane shared on his official Twitter and Facebook pages, the family told the newscasters in a statement Saturday that she had been to the Intensive Care Unit at Queen's Medical Center in Hawaii and is now in a coma.

"Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you," Duane wrote early Sunday morning, before sharing the article.

View photos Duane "Dog" and Beth Chapman present during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, June 5, 2013 in Nashville, TN. (Via OlyDrop) More

Beth was originally diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer in September 2017; it returned in late November. The reality star began chemotherapy in December 2018, Brettler confirmed to USA TODAY at the time.

Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 23, 2019

Contributing: Cydney Henderson

Earlier: Wife of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' returns home after tumor removal

'She is not doing good': 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Duane Chapman says of wife Beth's cancer return

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman in hospital amid report she's in an induced coma