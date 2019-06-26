'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Duane Chapman slams rumors about wife Beth's condition

Amid reports that Beth Chapman's health continues to decline, her husband and former "Dog the Bounty Hunter" co-star, Duane, is asking fans not to jump to conclusions.

Beth Chapman, 51, was placed in a medically-induced coma over the weekend after being taken to the intensive care unit at Queen's Medical Center in Hawaii. Beth was originally diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer in September 2017 after having a nagging cough checked out; it returned later as Stage 4 lung cancer, representative Mona Wood-Sword told the Associated Press.

The family's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, told USA TODAY on Monday that family members "have been with her at the hospital," where she remains in "very serious" condition.

Several outlets Tuesday reported that she was not expected to recover, based off an unnamed source from TMZ. Without getting into specifics, Duane slammed reporters.

"90% of what you're hearing is fake news. I don't mean to be nasty but some are filling in the blanks," Duane Chapman tweeted Tuesday night. "Please keep prayers coming!"

90% of what you’re hearing is fake news. I don’t mean to be nasty but some are filling in the blanks. @wgnamerica will be releasing an accurate update soon. Please keep prayers coming! — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 25, 2019

The reality star added that fans could expect an "accurate update soon" from WGN America, the network previously tapped to air a new series starring the Chapmans called "Dog's Most Wanted."

USA TODAY has reached out to WGN America, Chapman's spokesperson and lawyer for comment.

After Chapman's hopitalization, WGN issued a statement on Twitter, "sending our thoughts and prayers to @MrsdogC. We've come to know Beth as a strong, powerful fighter and we have hope that she will recover soon to rejoin her beloved family."

Chapman was originally diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer in September 2017 after having a nagging cough checked out. The reality star began chemotherapy for lung cancer in December 2018, Brettler confirmed to USA TODAY at the time.

#WGNAmerica and @DogWgna are sending our thoughts and prayers to @MrsdogC. We’ve come to know Beth as a strong, powerful fighter and we have hope that she will recover soon to rejoin her beloved family. https://t.co/1XHgtAqGmC — WGN America (@wgnamerica) June 23, 2019

