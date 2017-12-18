'The Crown': Actors to pass down their crowns for season 3

Claire Foy and Matt Smith return for the second season of Netflix's acclaimed series "The Crown," which will also be the last season this duo stars in as they are passing on their crowns to the new cast for season 3.

The cast stopped by BUILD Studios, to discuss their last season on the show and shared insights into their growth as actors, as well as discussed their synergy on set. British beauty Claire Foy, won a Golden Globe last year for her performance as Queen Elizabeth, was also nominated for an Emmy this year. Though critics weren't surprised by her being recognized, Foy herself modestly downplayed her performance.

"I'd have been sort of crazy to expect it," she said of being nominated.

When asked about playing the Queen of England, Claire stated how Elizabeth is a genuinely very good, down-to-earth person and the idea was to show a personal side of her that can't really be learned from historical facts alone. The cast went on to say how the biggest thing they will miss about working on the series is how everybody was purely doing the show to make something really great, believable and heartfelt, and not solely to make money.

Season 2 begins at a low-point in the monarch's marriage. The cast did an exquisite job at making the relationship between Elizabeth and Philip seem authentic and relatable, as the actors tried to dismiss to what history has been feeding everyone about who the royals are.

When asked by an audience member whether Claire thought the script did history justice, she said, "You know what the history is, you can go on Wikipedia and look at all the dates, facts and figures. Peter is not saying, 'This is what happens, what do you think happened?' He is saying, 'This is what I think these people may have felt,' and I think that's the amazing thing, you get to look back at history and sit and think for a bit how people felt about it."

How does the show relate to the current day, one month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their historic engagement? Well, it definitely shows how monarchy is willing to evolve and will thrive and survive because it is willing to change and listen to the people.

Season 2 of "The Crown" is streaming on Netflix now. Happy binging, folks!