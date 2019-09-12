'Charmed' Star Holly Marie Combs Marries Boyfriend Mike Ryan

Holly Marie Combs is a married woman!

The Charmed and Pretty Little Liars star got hitched to restaurateur Mike Ryan in an outdoor ceremony in Carmel, California, according to People.

The pair said "I do" in a redwood grove at the Santa Lucia Preserve before family and close friends, included Combs' former co-stars Drew Fuller and Brian Krause.

The pair's picturesque ceremony arrives almost exactly two years after the 45-year-old actress revealed to fans that she had gotten engaged to Ryan.

"Yes. Just yes," she captioned an Instagram photo in September 2017 showcasing her stunning diamond engagement ring. Later, she wrote, "This means that @mattnathanson agreed to sing at my wedding in twitter world. It's a real thing." The composer and actor quickly responded with, "COUNT ME IN!"

Combs met Ryan while dining at his L.A. restaurant, Xoc, in 2016.

This is the third time Combs has walked down the aisle. She split with her first husband, Bryan Travis Smith, in 1997 after four years of marriage. She married her second husband, David Donoho, in 2004, and had three sons -- 15-year-old Finley, 12-year-old Riley and 10-year-old Kelley -- before divorcing in 2011.

