'The Challenge' Co-Stars Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd Reveal They Have a Daughter Together

The reality stars appeared on the MTV show in 2016, and just announced the happy news on social media.

Congratulations to the new parents!

Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd, who starred on the MTV reality show The Challenge: Rivals III in 2016, just revealed they are parents to a baby girl named Ryder.

Floyd had announced her pregnancy in October 2016, and shared posts on social media about her daughter, but hadn't revealed the identity of Ryder's father until Saturday.

"Cory is nothing short of an amazing father. We are so blessed to be raising mooch as co parents together and I couldn’t have asked for a better father for my princess. Our daughter is the best of both of us," the 25-year-old wrote in the caption for a photo both parents shared on Instagram.

Wharton echoed Floyd's feelings in his own post.

"I want to say thank you Cheyenne for being such an amazing mother," he wrote. "I look forward to co-parenting with you and giving Ryder all the love in the world. I can’t wait to watch you grow up and be there for you every step of the way, love you Moochie!!!"

Wharton, a 26-year-old fitness coach, and Floyd had never confirmed a romance, and on the reunion episode for The Challenge, Floyd indicated they were just friends.

Whatever their relationship status, the two are overjoyed to be parents to Ryder.

"I’ve been off of social media for a while now... for many reasons," Wharton wrote. "Most importantly God has given me the biggest blessing in my life, my daughter Ryder K Wharton."

