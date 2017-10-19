'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Star Nicholas Brendon Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence Against Girlfriend

The actor was arrested in Palm Springs last week on charges of domestic violence and violating a protective order.

Nicholas Brendon has been arrested once again.

The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was taken into custody in Palm Springs, California, on Oct. 11, as the result of an alleged domestic dispute between the actor and an unnamed woman, who is believed to be his girlfriend.

Brendon -- who played Xander Harris on the popular teen dramedy vampire series from 1997 to 2003 -- was arrested on charges of domestic violence and violating a protective order.

Sgt. William Hutchinson of the Palm Springs Police Department tells ET that the incident in question happened around 9 p.m. at the Saguaro Hotel.

The 46-year-old actor -- who has had numerous run-ins with the law in the past, including four arrests in 2015 -- allegedly pulled the woman's arm and then her hair after getting into an argument.

Police tell ET that the woman has two other protective orders against Brendon in both New York and Florida. The order allows Brendon to be near the woman, but prohibits him from threatening, harassing, injuring or assaulting her.

Brendon was released from custody on Oct. 12 on a $50,000 bail bond, according to booking records. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 28.

ET reached out to Brendon's rep, who had no comment.

In December 2015, the actor plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief at the Saratoga Springs City Court in New York after allegedly choking his girlfriend in a hotel room three months earlier.

The judge reportedly ruled that Brendon, -- who has long struggled with substance abuse and depression -- would not serve jail time pending completion of drug and alcohol counseling and avoiding trouble with the law for a year.

For more on Brendon's battle with depression and addiction, which he opened up about to Dr. Phil in 2015, check out the video below.

