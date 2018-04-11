'Avengers' Stars Are 'Infatuated' With Each Other in Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Video

It's clear everyone involved in "Avengers: Infinity War" loves Chris Pratt ... except Benedict Cumberbatch.

But he's just being sarcastic (we think) when he calls Pratt "arduous and boring and not particularly funny."

Cumberbatch, aka Doctor Strange, said it was on his "bucket list" to work with Chris Pratt 'cause he figured he'd be good fun. That's clearly the case in this new behind-the-scenes featurette from Marvel Studios.

• We see Chris Hemsworth (Thor) kinda-sorta feel up Chris Pratt (Star-Lord).

• We see Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk) hug "godfather" Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man).

• We hear RDJ say he wasn't sure what to make of Cumberbatch before spending time with him on-and-off set, and now he's "infatuated with this guy."

• Danai Gurira (Okoye) gushes over working with "Lizzie," aka Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and the other women of the MCU.

• Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts) gets nostalgic over the original "triumvirate" of Pepper, Iron Man, and Happy.

As RDJ put it, "I get a little misty thinking about it." Same, bro.

Speaking of being infatuated, though, did you see Tom Holland's (Spider-Man) recent interview going on about Chris Pratt?

Tom Holland talking about his relationship with Chris Pratt. pic.twitter.com/mi1VIG3vDQ — everything marvel (@occmarveI) April 8, 2018



Chris Hemsworth also said he was intimidated and "weirdly shaken" when he first met "charismatic" Chris Pratt. Sounds like he charmed everyone.

Just the other day Marvel shared a video with the cast thanking fans for 10 years of Marvel movies (and Twitter fights). Maybe tomorrow Marvel will share another great featurette video. We have a couple of weeks left to fill until "Infinity War" opens in theaters on April 27.

