    Here's What's New on Netflix in September 2018 — And What's Leaving

    Mahita Gajanan
    And what's leaving

    Netflix has released a list of new titles for September, with a mix of movies, TV shows and original content coming to the streaming service as summer winds down.

    Standout films include Black Panther, Scarface and The Breakfast Club — good for anyone who wants a throwback after enjoying Netflix’s latest teen rom-com To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Comedy fans can look forward to the return of BoJack Horseman and American Vandal. And Maniac, a star-studded limited series with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, will come to Netflix on September 21.

    Netflix also announced a slate of titles leaving the platform in September. Movies such as 13 Going on 30, A Star Is Born and Moonrise Kingdom will leave Netflix by the end of the month. Catch up on old favorites and see what will be new on Netflix in September.

    Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in September 2018

    September 1

    10,000 B.C.

    Another Cinderella Story

    Assassins

    August Rush

    Bruce Almighty

    Delirium

    Fair Game

    Groundhog Day

    King Kong

    La Catedral del Mar

    Martian Child

    Monkey Twins

    Mr. Sunshine

    Nacho Libre

    Pearl Harbor

    Scarface

    Sisters

    Spider-Man 3

    Stephanie

    Summer Catch

    Sydney White

    The Ant Bully

    The Breakfast Club

    The Cider House Rules

    The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

    The Keeping Hours

    The River Wild

    The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

    Two Weeks Notice

    Unforgiven

    September 2

    Disney’s Lilo & Stitch

    Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove

    Maynard

    Quantico: Season 3

    September 3

    A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities

    September 4

    Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

    September 5

    Van Helsing: Season 2

    Wentworth: Season 6

    September 6

    Once Upon a Time: Season 7

    September 7

    Atypical: Season 2

    Cable Girls: Season 3

    City of Joy

    Click

    First and Last

    Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2

    Next Gen

    Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

    Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2

    The Most Assassinated Woman in the World

    September 10

    Call the Midwife: Series 7

    September 11

    Daniel Sloss: Live Shows

    The Resistance Banker

    September 12

    Blacklist: Season 5

    Life

    On My Skin

    September 14

    American Vandal: Season 2

    Bleach

    Boca Juniors Confidential

    BoJack Horseman: Season 5

    Car Masters: Rust to Riches

    Ingobernable: Season 2

    Last Hope

    Norm Macdonald has a Show

    Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs

    The Angel

    The Dragon Prince

    The Land of Steady Habits

    The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A

    September 15

    Inside The Freemasons: Season 1

    September 16

    Role Models

    Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

    September 17

    The Witch

    September 18

    American Horror Story: Cult

    D.L. Hughley: Contrarian

    September 21

    Battlefish

    DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan

    Hilda

    Maniac: Limited Series

    Nappily Ever After

    Quincy

    The Good Cop

    September 23

    The Walking Dead: Season 8

    September 25

    Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

    Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

    September 26

    Norsemen: Season 2

    The Hurricane Heist

    September 28

    Chef’s Table: Volume 5

    El Marginal: Season 2

    Forest of Piano

    Hold the Dark

    Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2

    Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane

    Lost Song

    Made in Mexico

    Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2

    Skylanders Academy: Season 3

    The 3rd Eye

    Two Catalonias

    September 30

    Big Miracle

    Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in September 2018

    September 1

    13 Going on 30

    A Royal Night Out

    Batman Begins

    Casino

    Dead Poets Society

    Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

    Exporting Raymond

    Forgetting Sarah Marshall

    Ghostbusters

    Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

    Hotel for Dogs

    I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

    It Might Get Loud

    Joyful Noise

    Just Friends

    Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

    Man on Wire

    Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

    The Assets

    The Bucket List

    The Dark Knight

    The Descent

    The Descent: Part 2

    September 2

    Outsourced

    Waffle Street

    September 11

    Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 – 7

    September 14

    Disney’s Pete’s Dragon

    September 15

    A Star Is Born

    Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

    Bordertown

    September 16

    Are You Here

    Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

    Moonrise Kingdom

    September 24

    Iris

    September 28

    The Imitation Game