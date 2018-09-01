Here's What's New on Netflix in September 2018 — And What's Leaving

Netflix has released a list of new titles for September, with a mix of movies, TV shows and original content coming to the streaming service as summer winds down.
Standout films include Black Panther, Scarface and The Breakfast Club — good for anyone who wants a throwback after enjoying Netflix’s latest teen rom-com To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Comedy fans can look forward to the return of BoJack Horseman and American Vandal. And Maniac, a star-studded limited series with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, will come to Netflix on September 21.
Netflix also announced a slate of titles leaving the platform in September. Movies such as 13 Going on 30, A Star Is Born and Moonrise Kingdom will leave Netflix by the end of the month. Catch up on old favorites and see what will be new on Netflix in September.
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in September 2018
September 1
10,000 B.C.
Another Cinderella Story
Assassins
August Rush
Bruce Almighty
Delirium
Fair Game
Groundhog Day
King Kong
La Catedral del Mar
Martian Child
Monkey Twins
Mr. Sunshine
Nacho Libre
Pearl Harbor
Scarface
Sisters
Spider-Man 3
Stephanie
Summer Catch
Sydney White
The Ant Bully
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Keeping Hours
The River Wild
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Two Weeks Notice
Unforgiven
September 2
Disney’s Lilo & Stitch
Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove
Maynard
Quantico: Season 3
September 3
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities
September 4
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
September 5
Van Helsing: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 6
September 6
Once Upon a Time: Season 7
September 7
Atypical: Season 2
Cable Girls: Season 3
City of Joy
Click
First and Last
Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2
Next Gen
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World
September 10
Call the Midwife: Series 7
September 11
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows
The Resistance Banker
September 12
Blacklist: Season 5
Life
On My Skin
September 14
American Vandal: Season 2
Bleach
Boca Juniors Confidential
BoJack Horseman: Season 5
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
Ingobernable: Season 2
Last Hope
Norm Macdonald has a Show
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs
The Angel
The Dragon Prince
The Land of Steady Habits
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A
September 15
Inside The Freemasons: Season 1
September 16
Role Models
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
September 17
The Witch
September 18
American Horror Story: Cult
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian
September 21
Battlefish
DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan
Hilda
Maniac: Limited Series
Nappily Ever After
Quincy
The Good Cop
September 23
The Walking Dead: Season 8
September 25
Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
September 26
Norsemen: Season 2
The Hurricane Heist
September 28
Chef’s Table: Volume 5
El Marginal: Season 2
Forest of Piano
Hold the Dark
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2
Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane
Lost Song
Made in Mexico
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2
Skylanders Academy: Season 3
The 3rd Eye
Two Catalonias
September 30
Big Miracle
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in September 2018
September 1
13 Going on 30
A Royal Night Out
Batman Begins
Casino
Dead Poets Society
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Exporting Raymond
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Hotel for Dogs
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
It Might Get Loud
Joyful Noise
Just Friends
Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
Man on Wire
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Assets
The Bucket List
The Dark Knight
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
September 2
Outsourced
Waffle Street
September 11
Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 – 7
September 14
Disney’s Pete’s Dragon
September 15
A Star Is Born
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
Bordertown
September 16
Are You Here
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Moonrise Kingdom
September 24
Iris
September 28
The Imitation Game