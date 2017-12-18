He's 'Freaking Out': Distraught Sarah Palin Was the One Who Called the Police on Her Son Track

Track Palin was arrested over the weekend for allegedly breaking into his parents’ home in Wasilla, Alaska, and assaulting his father, Todd Palin. Now it turns out that Track’s mother, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, was the one who called police to report the incident.

Sarah Palin called local police at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night to report that her son Track, 28, was “freaking out and was on some type of medication,” the Anchorage Daily News reported Monday, citing a sworn affidavit filed in court by Wasilla officer Adam LaPointe.

The affidavit said that Track came to the house to confront his father over a disagreement involving a truck. Todd Palin told his son not to come because he knew that Track had been drinking and taking pain medication.

“Track told him he was (going to) come anyway to beat his ass,” LaPointe wrote, according to the affidavit obtained by the Anchorage Daily News.

Todd Palin said he retrieved a pistol to “protect his family” and met his son at the front door. Track then allegedly broke in through a window, tackled his father to the ground and began hitting him in the head, according to the affidavit. After suffering injuries to his face and head, Todd Palin escaped and left the home. He was bleeding from several cuts on his head and had liquid coming from his ear, the officer said in the document.

As police arrived, they saw Todd and a “visibly upset” Sarah Palin leaving their home in two separate vehicles. Officers had some difficulties coaxing Track out of the home, but ultimately they handcuffed him without incident.

According to the affidavit, Track told the officer he’d had a few beers and gotten into a fight with his father about a vehicle and “there had been threats made between them.”

Track was arrested on domestic violence charges of felony first-degree burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault, the Anchorage Daily News reported. As of Monday morning, he was still in police custody.

At the time of his arrest, Track was serving two years of probation on a plea deal stemming from a domestic violence arrest in January 2016, when he allegedly assaulted his then-girlfriend and pointed a gun at her.