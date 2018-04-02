'2 Broke Girls' Star Beth Behrs Shares Sweet Bridal Shower Snaps With Kat Dennings

2 Broke Bridesmaids!

Beth Behrs had her bridal shower on Saturday, and of course, her 2 Broke Girls co-star Kat Dennings was among those in attendance to celebrate her upcoming wedding to Mad Men star Michael Gladis.

"Man, I really felt the love today. Thank you @emilybehrs @maureenbehrsand all the amazing women in my life for the most gorgeous shower and most special day! I love you all so much!" Behrs wrote on Instagram.

The bridal shower doubled as a TV reunion party, too! Behrs husband-to-be can be seen in one pic, seemingly hiding his face with a boot, and also at the shower was Gladis' former Mad Men co-star, Christina Hendricks! Dennings noted that Hendricks will be a bridesmaid too.

It was an eventful weekend for the 32-year-old actress. The day before the shower, she shared that she was celebrating her sister Emily's early birthday, and then on Sunday, obviously, was Easter and Passover. Behrs shared a family pic from the festivities, writing, "So grateful for my family and my love and my friends in this crazy world! Happy Easter/Passover to everyone celebrating this weekend! Happy Sunday to those who aren’t :)!"

