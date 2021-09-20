'Apache Junction' sneak peek: Wanted dead or alive

Entertainment BGR

It’s amazing to think about the journey that Schitt’s Creek took over its six-season run. After debuting in relative obscurity on CBC and Pop TV in 2015, the sitcom eventually made its way to Netflix in 2017. From there, it took off, and has seen a second life on the streaming service similar to what … The post ‘Schitt’s Creek’ creator Dan Levy just signed a huge deal with Netflix appeared first on BGR.