A$AP Rocky to Be Held by Swedish Authorities for Two More Weeks

A$AP Rocky will be detained in Sweden for an extra two weeks after he was arrested Tuesday following an altercation with fans in Stockholm, according to the BBC and the New York Times.

The court ruled on Friday that is a flight risk and must to be confined to a detention center, his lawyer, Henrik Olsson Lilja, told the paper. “He of course is very disappointed and this is a catastrophe for his tour,” he added. The rapper was scheduled to headline London’s Wireless festival on Sunday and others in Ireland, Germany, Russia and Poland.

Prosecutor Fredrik Karlsson told the AP today after the hearing at the Stockholm District Court that the rapper was to be held on a lesser assault charge than he initially had demanded.

Earlier in the week, Rocky posted videos on Instagram detailing the incident, which show him and some companions interacting with two young men. The rapper claimed on Instagram that one of the men hit his bodyguard with a pair of headphones. While the clips show little physical contact between the parties, Rocky and a companion repeatedly tell the men to stop following them.

“So a few drug addicts are not my fans,” he said on his Instagram account. “We don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble, they followed us for 4 blocks, and they were slapping girls butts who passed, give me a break.”

A female, not seen in the video, can be heard telling the rapper that one of the other young men, “slapped my ass and my girlfriend’s ass.”

A separate video seems to show members of Rocky’s entourage punching one of the men, who falls to the ground.

