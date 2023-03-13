A$AP Rocky Cradles Rihanna’s Baby Bump at the 2023 Oscars: See the Sweet Backstage Photo
The Oscars were a family affair for Rihanna. At her side throughout the Sunday night (March 12) awards show was A$AP Rocky, who was captured cradling the “Umbrella” singer’s baby bump in an adorable backstage moment.
The couple — currently expecting baby No. 2 — posed for a few photos backstage shortly after Ri finished performing her Wakanda Forever track, “Lift Me Up,” which was nominated for best original song. The Fenty Beauty founder looked characteristically glamorous in a mint green skirt and shawl combo that left her growing bump bare and on display.
More from Billboard
Drake Is Touring for the First Time in Five Years & He's Bringing 21 Savage Along
Lady Gaga Helped a Photographer Who Stumbled on the Oscars Red Carpet: Watch
In a couple of the photos, Rocky — dapper in a white tuxedo jacket — giggles into his partner’s ear as he wraps one hand around her waist and the other around her belly.
The only family member missing from the snapshot was the couple’s 10-month-old son, who was probably sound asleep given that the three-hour ceremony lasted until about 11:30 p.m. ET. Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their first child in May last year, about nine months before the “Rude Boy” musician would wordlessly announce her second pregnancy by debuting her unmistakable baby bump during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in February.
Rihanna looked equally stunning onstage at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre while performing “Lift Me Up,” which she delivered on an elevated stage in a dress dripping with diamonds. Though the best original song statuette went to “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, the makeup mogul still got to celebrate her first ever Academy Award nomination while honoring late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
Check out Rihanna’s Oscars performance below:
Best of Billboard
H.E.R. & Chris Brown 'Come Through' to No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay Chart
Anne Wilson's 'I Still Believe in Christmas' Crowns Christian Airplay Chart
Frank Sinatra, Eartha Kitt, Eagles & More: Here Are All 37 Holiday Songs on This Week's Hot 100