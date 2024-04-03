Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals She's Actually Been Married For 2 Whole Years

Anya Taylor-Joy can certainly keep a secret — as she’s been quietly married for years now.

The “Queen’s Gambit” star commemorated her second anniversary Tuesday with a glimpse at her 2022 April Fools’ nuptials in New Orleans to musician Malcolm McRae.

“Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans,” Taylor-Joy shared on Instagram. “The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest.”

Taylor-Joy’s post follows prior reports of a courthouse wedding in 2022 and another ceremony at the historic Palazzo Pisani Moretta in Italy last October.

The Golden Globe winner and McRae made their red carpet debut in March 2022 at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Around the same time, the singer shared a track he said he wrote after meeting Taylor-Joy.

Their New Orleans ceremony was rather gothic from the looks of it, as Taylor-Joy shared snaps of a dimly lit chapel and “anatomically correct heart cakes” and referenced Anne Rice’s horror novel “Interview With the Vampire” in the caption — by declaring: “Yes, I am the vampire Lestat.”

One image showcased Taylor-Joy’s Dior gown and train, which she and McRae hid under for another snap with model Cara Delevingne and another guest. Delevingne was also a guest at the 2023 ceremony in Italy.

Taylor-Joy and McRae reportedly first met at the "Queen's Gambit" premiere in 2021. Joel C Ryan/Invision/Associated Press

Actor Bella Thorne and socialite Paris Hilton commented on the post with heart-eyed emojis, and “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler wrote: “i love this anya. happy anniversary to hands down my favorite birthday twins to ever get married.”

Taylor-Joy and McRae were indeed both born on April 16 of 1996 and 1994, respectively.

Regardless of their wedding timeline, the pair certainly seems happy.

“I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby,” Taylor-Joy told British Vogue in 2022. “He loved it because he’s the same. I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time.”

