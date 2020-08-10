Antonio Banderas Tests Positive For Coronavirus on 60th Birthday

“Pain and Glory” star Antonio Banderas revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, his 60th birthday.

“I want to make it public that today, Aug. 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” the star tweeted in Spanish.

“I would like to add that I feel relatively good, just a little more tired than usual, and am confident that I will recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious period that I am suffering, and that is affecting so many people around the planet,” the actor wrote.

“I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60 years, to which I arrive full of enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone,” Banderas concluded.

Responding to the tweet, Spanish actor and comedian Santi Rodriguez tweeted: “Dear Antonio, good cheer, good luck and, in any case, even if the circumstances are not the best to celebrate anything, I hope you have the best possible birthday. A big hug as big as you.”

Banderas is known for roles as diverse as “The Mask of Zorro,” “Once Upon a Time in Mexico” and “The Skin I Live In.” He scored an Oscar nomination for Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory.” His current slate of projects includes “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” “Uncharted” and “Official Competition.”

