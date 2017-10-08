Anton Yelchin Honored at Emotional Celebration of Life by Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana, and More Stars

View photos

Anton Yelchin was commemorated by his family and costars Sunday in a touching and heartfelt celebration of life at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

The actor, who died at the age of 27 in June 2016 after he was pinned by his own car at his Studio City, California, home, left an unforgettable impression on those who worked with him, such as Zoë Saldana, who starred alongside him in Star Trek.

“It is a bitter sweet moment, because we’re here for Anton, and he’s not here with us,” she said. “But, it alleviates my heart knowing that we’ll keep him alive. We’re going to keep remembering him in the hopes that by practicing all the things he believed in and remembering all the love that he gave us, and all the joy he gave us, we’re able to just keep him here with us.”

Saldana read a chapter on friendship from The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran, saying, “Ever since I read that chapter about friendship, that is the one thing I always try to seek in people, and when I find human beings who truly understand the meaning of friendship, I’m moved and inspired.”

View photos

“Anton was one of those people,” she added. “He was an exceptional friend, whether he knew you for five minutes or knew you his whole life. He was just exceptional.”

View photos

View photos