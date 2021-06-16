Anti-Vaccine Protesters Picket Outside Foo Fighters’ First Full Capacity Show Since Pandemic

Anti-vaccine protesters congregated outside of Foo Fighters’ show at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif. on Tuesday night (June 15).

What looked like several dozen protesters carried signs reading “Foo Fighters fight to bring segregation back” and “event for vaccinated only, unvaccinated not allowed,” according to several Twitter posts. One Instagram post appeared to picture former child actor and known anti-vaxxer Ricky Schroder at the event. Representatives for Schroder did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

The Foo Fighters’ show — the band’s first full capacity concert since the start of the pandemic — required proof of COVID-19 vaccination to purchase tickets. Schroder posted about the concert’s vaccine requirement on Facebook on June 13, writing: “Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting Discrimination. Ignorance comes in all shapes & sizes. Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots….Fool.”

Attendees of the concert posted about the protesters on social media. One user wrote, “some real low-quality humans at the @foofighters show in agoura hills CA tonight,” while another said, “This is what happens when you just want to attend a @foofighters concert at a small local concert hall and the next thing out know you’re a ‘Vaccine Segregationist.'”

Though Foo Fighters’ gig at the Canyon Club on Tuesday night was intimate, with a capacity of just over 600, the band is set to play a full capacity show on June 20 at Madison Square Garden. The NYC show has the same guidelines, requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to attend.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” Grohl said in a statement announcing the news. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that hard. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.”

The Canyon Club show kicked off around 9:30 p.m. with Grohl promising the sold out crowd, “Tonight we’re gonna play until the cops get called or I fucking collapse.”

