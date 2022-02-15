Anthony Weiner’s awkward interview on 'Hannity' was incredibly cringy
After a brief absence from public life, made his first television appearance on Monday after spending for “sexting” with a 15-year-old girl. immediately asked Weiner if he’s changed, and the answer was not as straightforward as one might expect.
“Well, um, I think so,” Weiner slowly answered. “I don't think anyone can go through that kind of experience, and I think this is probably true of people who have been through other types of adversity, I don't think you go through that type of experience and don't emerge changed.”
Hannity called the answer obscure, and pressed Weiner for a more satisfactory response. But Weiner made it clear that he doesn’t care what people think of him.
“I’m not out to persuade you or anyone else that I’ve changed,” Weiner said, later adding, “I’m not trying to make someone like me, or someone be persuaded of any particular outlook on me. We’re gonna have some conversations about things going on in New York City and other places, and hopefully people tune in to the show. But I’m not terribly interested in trying to make them feel any differently about me.”
Weiner just started a new in New York City with Curtis Sliwa.